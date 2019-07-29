CIRCLEVILLE, OH - Ohio Christian University Baseball would like to invite all uncommitted 2020 and 2021 graduates to an Official Campus visit and workout on September 27.
Prospects will register at 9 a.m. and go through a full campus visit. You will get to experience what a normal day's college schedule will be by attending chapel, lunch, and a college course in your interested field of study. This will be followed by a camp style workout with the current Ohio Christian University baseball team and coaching staff. This will be a free camp. Prospects are suggested to dress appropriate for the campus tour and class but bring baseball gear to change into for the workout.
For more information contact Coach Blevins at mblevins@ohiochristian.edu
Individual tours and workouts are also always available.
For more on the Trailblazer Baseball program and the rest of Ohio Christian University Athletics, follow us on Twitter (@OCUTrailblazers), Facebook (Ohio Christian University Trailblazers), and Youtube (Ohio Christian University Trailblazers).
