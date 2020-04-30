CHILLICOTHE, Ohio - Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Prospect League announced Wednesday a change in the 2020 schedule resulting in Opening Day moving from May 28 to July 1.
“The Paints are cautiously optimistic but very hopeful that we will play a revised Prospect League schedule at VA Memorial Stadium this summer," said Paints managing partner Bryan Wickline. "As a league, we targeted July 1 as Opening Day for the 2020 Season! With teams in five states and varied restrictions and extended stay-at-home orders, we look forward to the day we hear, “Play Ball!”
The Paints will be taking extra precautions to keep fans, players and staff safe.
“We will certainly abide by our local, state, federal government and health organizations guidelines once we are permitted to host games," Wickline added. "We will open VA Memorial Stadium as long as the safety and health of our fans, players, staff and umpires is met by the group-gathering guidelines and mandates.”
Wickline continued, “As a country, this has been a challenge like no other! We look forward to the day when Paints games and VA Memorial stadium can be an outlet to safely gather and celebrate, entertain and cheer - for each other and for America's favorite pastime - like never before.”
“Numerous American Legion and travel baseball organizations plan to host their games and tournaments this summer at VA Memorial Stadium as soon as they are permitted given Ohio’s gradual reopening. We will host these events as we are able to follow the recommended guidelines when they are played," said Wickline.
The Paints downtown Gift Shop and Administrative office will reopen to regular business hours beginning Monday, May 18.
Please stay tuned to our website, chillicothepaints.com, and our social media outlets for updates as they occur.
If you have booked a company or group outing for the month of June, we will be in touch with you in the coming weeks to discuss rescheduling to a later date, if possible.
To advertise at VA Memorial Stadium or to schedule company outings, birthdays, team picnics or to receive group discounts, email the Paints Office at paints@bright.net. Season tickets are also available online at www.ChillicothePaints.com, the Paints Office & Gift Shop at 11 East 2nd Street in Chillicothe, or by calling (740) 773-8326.
