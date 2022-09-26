The Waverly High School baseball program and coaching staff are very excited to announce the 16th annual Waverly Baseball Alumni game to be held at “TIGERTOWN”, the Waverly High School Baseball Field, on Saturday, Oct. 15.
At the annual game, the plan is to recognize “all infielders”, and as always, the 1954 state champions. According to the flyer, Waverly Head Baseball Coach Jeff Noble indicated that there are exciting things to announce, and Tigertown was second in the voting for “Southeast District Field of the Year”.
Plans are still in the works for an indoor hitting facility for the baseball and softball teams! Sponsorship information is in the works and hopefully will be updated at the alumni game. There is also a plan to add more stadium chairs, and they are considering a “TIGER deck for the right field bleachers”.
The time schedule for Saturday, Oct. 15, includes 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for batting practice, lunch and registration. From 1 to 1:30 p.m. all infielders and the 1954 state champions will be recognized. From 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. the game will be played, stories will be shared and fun will be had. Coach Noble invites alumni to bring their whole family to join for lunch and fun.
Sponsorships are available to help the baseball program. The cost includes getting to play, sponsor level merchandise, and food for your entire family!
The “Free Level” is for 2018-2022 grads to play, have lunch, and receive an alumni game t-shirt. The “Bunt Single” sponsorship for $50 includes play, lunch for the whole family, and an alumni game t-shirt. The “Triple” sponsorship for $100 includes play, lunch and two alumni game t-shirts. The “Home Run” sponsorship for $200 includes play, lunch, name/business on the alumni game banner, and two alumni game t-shirts. The “Grand Slam” sponsorship for $500 includes name/business on the alumni game banner, jacket, two hats, two t-shirts and a team ball. The “Hall of Fame” sponsorship for $1,000 includes name/business on the alumni game banner, two jackets, four hats, four t-shirts and a team bat.
The sponsorship banners will be created and hung at Tigertown for the 2023 baseball season. The “Grand Slam” and “Hall of Fame” level sponsor will be invited to throw out a first pitch during the 2023 baseball season.
Sponsorships can be paid at 330 East North Street, Waverly, Ohio 45690. T-shirts can also be shipped to those who cannot attend but would like to have one for $30.
For more information, call Coach Noble at 740-708-2353 or Coach Boles at 937-402-8335.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.