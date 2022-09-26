Waverly Tigers baseball logo

The Waverly High School baseball program and coaching staff are very excited to announce the 16th annual Waverly Baseball Alumni game to be held at “TIGERTOWN”, the Waverly High School Baseball Field, on Saturday, Oct. 15.

At the annual game, the plan is to recognize “all infielders”, and as always, the 1954 state champions. According to the flyer, Waverly Head Baseball Coach Jeff Noble indicated that there are exciting things to announce, and Tigertown was second in the voting for “Southeast District Field of the Year”.

