With weather and quarantines making it challenging for teams to play their league games, the Eastern Lady Eagles traveled to Portsmouth West Saturday afternoon to make up a contest originally scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 28.
Eastern kept pace with the hosting Lady Senators in the opening quarter, but after that, West took control, winning 71-36.
Lady Eagle senior Skylar White led the charge for Eastern in the opening quarter, scoring six points with a bucket, a three-pointer and a foul shot. Addison Cochenour had the other triple, while Abby Cochenour had a basket and a free throw. Senior Andee Lester also provided a bucket. At the end of the quarter, Eastern was only behind by one point, 15-14.
Lester scored four points and Abby Cochenour scored two in the second quarter. The Lady Senators put up 20 to take a 35-20 lead at the break.
Eastern freshmen Megan Nickell and Kelsey Poorman hit shots to get into the scorebook in the second half. Kelsey Helphenstine and Madison Shuler also played in every quarter, but neither of them scored. West had increased the lead to 51-26 by the end of the third quarter before finishing the 71-36 win.
The Lady Eagles will make up another game Saturday at noon at Waverly High School versus the Lady Tigers.
EHS — 14 6 6 10 — 36
PWHS — 15 20 16 20 — 71
EASTERN (36) — Skylar White 1 1 3-6 8, Kelsey Helphenstine 0 0 0-0 0, Addison Cochenour 0 1 0-0 3, Abby Cochenour 1 1 6-8 11, Kelsey Poorman 1 0 0-0 2, Madison Shuler 0 0 0-0 0, Megan Nickell 0 1 1-2 4, Andee Lester 3 0 2-6 8, TOTALS 6 4 12-24 36.
PORTSMOUTH WEST (71) — Maelynn Howell 2 0 1-2 5, Abby Adkins 0 1 0-0 3, Eden Cline 5 4 1-1 23, Sydney McDermott 2 0 0-0 4, Haley Coleman 2 0 2-2 6, Ema Sayre 2 0 0-1 4, Lexi Deaver 0 2 5-6 11, Charlie Jo Howard 1 2 2-4 10, McKenzie Boggs 0 0 0-0 0, Keina Bennett 2 0 1-2 5, TOTALS 16 9 12-18 71.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.