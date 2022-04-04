The Waverly boys track and field team finally got their season underway. Our first meet, the Fairweather Relays at Chillicothe, got cancelled and moved to April 26. So we set our sights on the next two meets.
The Dirty Dozen, which we have dubbed ourselves, got off to a good start. We hosted a dual meet with our close neighbors Piketon on Tuesday, March 29. This was the first dual I can remember us having, so it was unique, but a great opportunity to see what our athletes can do. We also pulled off a 71-51 victory.
Places for our Waverly athletes: For first place, we had one quad winner: Alex Stoller, in the 100-, 200-, and 400-meter dashes and a member of the 4x400-meter relay along with Elijah McCain, Carson Kittaka, and Cooper Carrier. Mitch Green was a tri winner with the 1600 and 3200-meter runs, and a member of the 4x800-meter relay team along with Jack Monroe, Dallas Downs and Carson. Cai Marquez was a double winner, taking the 110m and 300-meter hurdles. Aidan Kelly won the long jump to wrap up our first place winners. Alway good to have strong performances out of our veterans.
Jack Monroe led our second place finishers with two in the 1600- and 3200-meter runs. Some younger athletes also stepped up: Caleb Adkins in the long jump, Elijah McClain in the 400-meter dash, and Dallas Downs in the 800-meter run.
Third place went to Jake Schrader in discus, Cody Helton in shot put, Cooper Carrier in 110-meter hurdles, Carson in 300-meter hurdles, and Cai in the 200-meter.
For Piketon, their first place finishers were, a double by Alan Austin, discus and high jump; Dayton O’Dell, shot; the 4x200-meter relay team of Caleb, Shrum, Dylan, Levi, and 4x100-meter relay of Sauce, Shrum, Dylan, Levi; and Wyatt Fout in the 800-meter run.
Second Place finishes went to Grayson Klinker in the 110- and 300-meter hurdles, Brandt Thompson in the 100-meter dash, Alan Austin, shot put; Dayton O’Dell, discus; and their relay teams: the 4x100-meter of Drake, Alan, Brayden, and Braiden; 4x200-meter relay team of Drake, Andrew, Jeremy, Brayden; the 4x800-meter team of Wyatt, Tyler, Nate, Carson; and the 4x400-meter team of Wyatt, Josh, Andrew and Nate.
Third place went to Jayden Thacker in the long jump, Josh Richmond in the 1600-meter run, Nate in the 400-meter dash, Andrew Leeth in the 800-meter run and the 4x400-meter relay team of Andrew, Wyatt, Josh, and Drake.
It was a good evening of competition: athletes learning how meets work, and an opportunity for the coaches to see how well their athletes compete! We also had six personal bests over last year, which is always good to see.
We then traveled to Zane Trace for a six-team meet on Thursday, March 31, a very windy chilly night. But our Dirty Dozen rose to the occasion, coming within two of beating the hosting Pioneers. Zane Trace ultimately won with 148 points. We scored 146.5, followed by Dawson Bryant 101, Chillicothe 95, Adena 61, and Southeastern 54.5. Hopefully, we are building confidence in our athletes, while surprising our coaching staff, making us really look forward to the season.
We had two double winners: Alex Stoller in the 100- and 200-meter hurdles, and Mitch Green in the 800- and 1600-meter runs. Cai Marquez picked up the win in the 110-meter hurdles.
Second Place finishes went to Aidan Kelly in the 200-meter dash, Logan Long in discus, Cai in 300-meter hurdles, Alex in the 400-meter dash, and the 4x800-meter relay team of Jack Monroe, Ty Reisinger, Carson Kittaka, and Mitch. Mitch also got second in the 3200-meter run, completing what we call the Ironman meet. This is the 4x800-meter relay, 1600-meter run, 800-meter run, and 3200-meter run, a very tough thing to do, which he actually asked to do. He handled it very well.
Third Place finishes went to Aidan Kelly in the long jump, Jack Monroe in the 3200-meter run, and the 4x400-meter relay team of Alex Stoller, Elijah McCain, Ty Reisinger, and Aidan Kelly.
Fourth Place finishes went to Cody Helton in shot put, and Dallas Downs in the 3200-meter run.
Fifth Place went to Logan Long in the shot put, Jack in the 1600-meter run, and the 4x200-meter team of Elijah McCain, Caleb Adkins, Parker Riggs, and Cai Marquez.
A sixth place finish went to Jake Schrader in discus, which was one of two personal bests over last year.
This is truly how you win bigger meets with some first places backed up by some other places. Doubling up in some events always helps. One more thing that should help us, no thanks to me entering on a new site, I sent no seed times, so all of our dashes went out of slower, no time heats. But this proves lanes or heats don’t have anything to do with your performance. Hopefully the athletes realize this now!
We’ll travel to Piketon and Minford next for their invitationals. Go Tigers!
