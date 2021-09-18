For the first time since 2012, the Piketon Redstreaks defeated the Unioto Shermans with a 58-31 road victory Friday night.
Scoring on eight of their 11 drives, the Redstreaks' high powered offense scored quickly and often to improve to 5-0 at the midway point of the season.
“We haven't beat Unioto since 2012, so just to do that is amazing. We played well. Our defense gave up some points, but you're going to do that. That’s a good offense. They (Unioto) have some talent. They have a good offense, but we have some players. I love our guys. They keep getting better each week, working hard and staying focused, and that’s what we need,” said Piketon coach Tyler Gullion.
Piketon won the pregame coin toss and deferred to the second half. The Shermans started the game at their own 22 yard line. Unioto would move the ball into Piketon territory to the 45 yard line with 8:52 in the first. A few plays later, Shermans' running back Quinlan Netter found the end zone on a 3-yard rushing touchdown to give Unioto a 7-0 lead with 7:36 left in the first quarter.
After a touchback on the ensuing kick, Piketon would start at their own 20-yard line. Quickly quarterback Levi Gullion connected with Johnny Burton for a 35-yard gain and Camren Loar for a 39-yard gain, giving Piketon the ball at the Unioto 6-yard line. Gullion then scampered into the end zone from six yards out on the third play of the drive, giving the Redstreaks an 8-7 lead with 7:12 left in the first after he completed the 2 point conversion to Kydan Potts.
Unioto would then take the ball into Piketon territory on their next drive to the 15-yard line. The Redstreaks would hold the Shermans to a field goal as Lucas Hanes connected on a 32-yarder to give them a 10-8 lead with 5:05 in the first. After Loar returned the kick to the 46-yard line, Piketon used a 2-play, 51-second drive, as Gullion hit Burton for a 50-yard touchdown pass, giving Piketon the 16-10 lead.
Piketon then forced a Unioto punt on the next drive, taking over at the 43-yard line. Five plays later, Jayden Thacker scored on a 20-yard touchdown run, as Piketon took a 22-10 lead with 57 seconds left in the first quarter.
With 10:03 left in the first half, Unioto made it a five-point game as quarterback Newton Hoops scored on a 1-yard keeper making it 22-17.
Fifty three seconds later, Piketon found the end zone again. Gullion scored his second rushing touchdown of the night on a 7-yard carry to make the score 30-17 with 9:01 left in the half.
The Piketon defense came up with a third down sack on the next drive, forcing a punt and taking over at their own 26 with 7:15 to play in the half.
On 3rd-and-2 at their own 35-yard line, Gullion connected with Loar for a 65 yard touchdown, as Piketon would take a 36-17 lead with 6:00 left in the half.
Unioto drove deep into Piketon territory on the next possession. The Shermans would face a 4th-and-11 with 2:53 to go in the half. Carter Williams then came away with an interception in the end zone, giving the ball to the Redstreaks at the 20-yard line with 2:46 in the half. The Piketon drive stalled as they were forced to punt, giving the ball back to Unioto at their own 41 with 1:48 left.
“That makes us mad when we punt. That's the first punt we had since Wellston, so it’s the first punt we had in a while. That's on me. I should’ve ran the ball, but we’ll take the victory. Our guys executed,” said Gullion.
Unioto then drove down inside the Piketon 10 yard line with 31 seconds left. Piketon would stop the Shermans on downs and take over at the 9-yard line with just 20 ticks left on the clock. The Redstreaks took a knee to end the half, as they took a 36-17 lead into the intermission.
Piketon started the second half at their own 17-yard line. With 9:57 left in the third quarter, Gullion scored from 7 yards out to give Piketon a 44-17 lead after he completed the conversion pass to Potts. Piketon then forced a three-and-out on defense, taking over at their own 30 with 8:07 to go in the third. Piketon would then use big plays on the ground, setting up a first and goal at the 7 with 5:49 in the third. Thacker then scored his second touchdown of the game on a 7-yard touchdown run to make it 52-17 with 5:25 in the third.
“They went to that 3-4 defense, and we had to run it. Jayden will pound it up in there. He and Alan (Austin) ran hard, and our offensive linemen were pancaking people and blocking until the whistle. I love those five guys (Dawson Montgomery - left tackle, Gabe Lamerson - left guard, Tre Jenkins - center, Alex Jenkins - right guard, Hunter McComas - right tackle).”
Netter scored his second rushing touchdown on the next Unioto drive on a 16-yard scamper cutting the Piketon lead to 52-24 with 1:33 left in the third.
With 10:56 left in the game, Piketon scored their final touchdown of the night, as Gullion connected with Loar for a 15-yard score making it 58-24. Unioto would then score the final touchdown of the game with 4:38 left on a 3-yard touchdown run. Piketon would go on to win 58-31 for their fifth win of the season, and their first 5-0 start since the 2005 season.
Statistically for Piketon, Gullion was 14-of-19 passing for 299 yards and 3 touchdowns. Loar had 5 receptions for 135 yards and 2 touchdowns. Burton also had 5 receptions 113 yards and a touchdown. Kydan Potts had 2 catches for 38 yards, while Brent McGuire had a catch for 9 yards. Gullion also had a catch for 4 yards.
Thacker led the Redstreaks rushing attack with 10 carries for 104 yards and 2 touchdowns. Gullion carried the ball 8 times for 65 yards and had 3 touchdowns. Alan Austin had 3 carries for 35 yards, and Loar had a pair of carries for 49 yards.
Piketon had 27 first downs, while Unioto had 18. Unioto was 1-of-3 on fourth downs, while Piketon did not attempt any. Piketon was 5-of-8 on two point attempts,and Unioto did not attempt any. Piketon was penalized 10 times for 95 yards, and Unioto was penalized 2 times for 20 yards.
The Redstreaks won the turnover battle 1-0. The Redstreaks will return home next Friday night for a matchup against Paint Valley in a game that could determine the Scioto Valley Conference champion.
"We're going to enjoy this one. Then we’ll get to work on Paint Valley. It should be a fun night and a good crowd. This is what we wanted -- 5-0 and having one of the best teams in the league coming to our place."
