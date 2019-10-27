Over the last half of the fall 2019 season, runners in the Piketon cross country program have been making strides in area meets.
The following sections include summaries of many of the races.
Sept. 14 @ Aaron Reed Invite
Competing in the annual Aaron Reed Invitational at Southeastern High School on Sept. 14, the Redstreaks had four individual runners in the high school race, since Bryce Morgensen is currently out of the lineup with an injury.
Senior Jarrett Klinker led the way for his team, finishing 13th in 18:49.6. The three sophomores followed. Wyatt Fout was 48th (21:46.68), Tyler Sowards was 51st (22:11.79) and Steven Richmond was 86th (25:47.28).
The Lady Redstreaks had six runners competing in the high school girls race. They spread runners throughout the race, leading to a ninth-place finish with 192 points. Scioto Valley Conference competitor Huntington won the team title with 69 points, followed by River Valley as the runner-up with 87 points. Eastern sophomore Abby Cochenour ran away with the individual win, finishing in 20:19.01. Jackson senior Mazie Wechter was the runner-up at 21:06.4.
Freshman Kenzie Mays led the way for the Lady Streaks, finishing 14th in 24:05.46. Sophomore Shelby Carrico was next, crossing the line 28th in 26:21.78. Freshman Kalyn Mays was the third PHS finisher, taking 45th in 27:52.91. Sisters Gracie and Izzy Hablitzel stayed close together. Gracie was 82nd (36:42.04), followed by Izzy (83rd, 38:02.95).
In the junior high boys competition, the Redstreaks finished 11th as a team with 281 points. Jackson won the team title with 59 points, followed by runner-up Westfall with 83 points. Eastern eighth-grader Teagan Werner won the race individually in a time of 12:01.58.
Leading the way for Piketon was Josh Richmond, who took 49th overall in 15:20.7. The remaining five runners were close together, including Frank Hurst (96th, 18:12.43), Grayson Roberts (99th, 18:30.58), Leighton Kelley (104th, 19:15.29), Hayden Klinker (111th, 20:52.82) and Mason Roberts (112th, 20:55.10).
The Lady Redstreaks had three runners competing in the junior high race. Jlynn Risner was 65th in 19:42.68, followed by Brooklyn Hart (86th, 23:13.13) and Olivia Farmer (95th, 26:18.79).
Sept. 21 @ Rio Grande
On Sept. 21, the Redstreaks traveled to the University of Rio Grande to compete in the Patty Forgey Cross Country Invitational, giving themselves an opportunity to run on the course prior to the district meet.
In the high school boys race, senior Jarrett Klinker led the charge again, taking 22nd in 19:05.66. He was followed by sophomore teammates Tyler Sowards (75th, 21:45.06), Wyatt Fout (128th, 24:42.55) and Steven Richmond (132nd, 24:57.99).
The Lady Redstreaks finished 14th as a team in their portion of the competition with 318 points. Liberty Union won the team title with 55 points, followed by runner-up Reedsville Eastern with 94 points. The overall race winner was Gallia Academy junior Sarah Watts, who ran the course in 20:14.9. The runner-up was Katy Seas of Peebles in 20:22.53.
Kenzie Mays led the Lady Redstreaks by finishing 28th overall in 24:01.39. Shelby Carrico (68th, 26:29.65) and Kalyn Mays (79th, 27:49.22) followed. Wrapping up the placements were Abby Carter (120th, 35:03.9), Gracie Hablitzel (126th, 36:43.11) and Izzy Hablitzel (129th, 38:55.99).
The junior high Redstreaks finished 11th as a team with 298 points. Marietta captured the title with 45 points, followed by runner-up Barboursville with 80 points. The overall winner of the race was Blake Rodgers of Belpre in 10:45.69, followed by Minford's Ezra Minard in 11:01.53.
Piketon was led by Connor McGlone, who was 70th overall in 15:37.19. He was followed by Leighton Kelley (77th, 15:59.15), Grayson Roberts (92nd, 17:25.04), Frank Hurst (95th, 17:47.00), Hayden Klinker (99th, 18:14.65) and Mason Roberts (106th, 19:36.85).
Competing for the Lady Redstreaks in the middle school race were Jlynn Risner (59th, 18:56.89), followed by Brooklynn Hart (76th, 21:03.46) and Shelby Blanton (77th, 21:40.48).
Sept. 28 @ Portsmouth Invite
Piketon was unable to host its annual invitational on Saturday, Sept. 28, due to construction surrounding the junior high and high school buildings. So, a new race appeared on the schedule in place of it, allowing the Redstreaks and other southern Ohio teams the opportunity to run.
The Redstreaks traveled to Scioto County Saturday morning to run in the Portsmouth Invitational at Earl Thomas Conley Park in West Portsmouth.
In the high school boys race, Piketon senior Jarrett Klinker led the way by taking 38th in 20:31. Wyatt Fout was the next Redstreak across the line, finishing 64th in 22:19. Tyler Sowards (84th, 24:43.05) and Steven Richmond (85th, 24:43.43) stuck together and crossed the line within steps of each other. Brady Coreno ran to give the Redstreaks enough individuals to generate a team score. He finished 114th in 32:48. Piketon finished 12th overall as a team.
In the high school girls race, the Lady Redstreaks finished seventh as a team with 178 points. Kenzie Mays led PHS by taking 14th overall in 24:05. She was followed by Shelby Carrico (28th, 26:09), Kalyn Mays (48th, 28:28), Abby Carter (76th, 35:01), Gracie Hablitzel (77th, 36:24) and Izzy Hablitzel (81st, 39:40).
In the junior high boys race, Piketon finished 11th with 246 points. Josh Richmond led the way by taking 25th in 13:58 in the 3,200-meter course. He was followed by Leighton Kelley (54th, 15:23), Connor McGlone (67th, 16:27), Gary Richmond (69th, 16:44), Grayson Roberts (75th, 17:57), Frank Hurst (76th, 18:11) and Mason Roberts (85th, 19:00).
The Lady Redstreaks had two individual runners compete in the junior high girls race. Jlynn Risner was 36th in 18:36, while Brooklynn Hart was 45th in 20:47.
Oct. 2 @ Farm Run
Starting the month, the Indians competed in the "Down on the Farm" meet on Oct. 2 at the Dunlap Family Farm outside of Chillicothe.
In the high school boys race, Jarrett Klinker brought home fifth overall in 18:50. Steven Richmond was 21st in 23:08.
The Lady Redstreaks finished sixth as a team with 114 points. Huntington won the team title with 58 points, followed by runner-up Westfall with 58 points.
Kenzie Mays led the way by taking eighth (23:46), followed by Kalyn Mays in 11th (25:43). Gracie Hablitzel was next (30th, 33:54), followed by Abby Carter (31st, 35:09) and Izzy Hablitzel (36th, 39:26).
In the junior high boys competition, Connor McGlone was 21st overall in 16:01, followed by Frank Hurst (31st, 17:36), Grayson Roberts (34th, 18:49) and Mason Roberts (39th, 20:56).
Oct. 5 @ Unioto Invitational
In the final week of the regular season, Piketon headed to Ross County to compete.
In the high school boys race, Piketon had individual runners competing. Jarrett Klinker was 30th overall in 18:06.09. Wyatt Fout was 108th in 20:59.66. Tyler Sowards crossed the line 122nd in 21:26.57.
In the high school girls race, Kenzie Mays finished ninth overall among a field of 149 runners. She crossed the finish line in 21:53.30. Kalyn Mays was next, taking 52nd in 24:22.33. Shelby Carrico was next, taking 75th in 25:20.02. Sisters Gracie Hablitzel was 143rd (32:16.74), while Izzy Hablitzel was 145th (32:21.15). That placed Piketon 12th as a team. Unioto won the team title, followed by Teays Valley as the runner-up.
In the junior high boys race, the Redstreaks finished 19th overall. Josh Richmond led in 82nd (13:48.43), followed by Connor McGlone (120th, 14:47.21), Leighton Kelley (130th, 15:11.08), Gary Richmond (142nd, 15:49.56), Hayden Klinker (145th, 15:51.92), Grayson Roberts (146th, 15:57.41), Frank Hurst (168th, 16:47.58) and Mason Roberts (177th, 17:49.53).
In the junior high girls race, Jlynn Risner was 104th in 16:55.7, followed by Brooklyn Hart (149th, 19:35.15).
Oct 12 @ SVC Meet
Competing in the Scioto Valley Conference meet at Southeastern High School, two Piketon High School runners finished in the top 15 to secure all-league honors.
Senior Jarrett Klinker (17:58) and freshman Kenzie Mays (22:42) each finished 11th in their respective races to lead the charge for their teams.
The Redstreaks finished sixth as a team in the competition with 138 points, while the Lady Redstreaks took seventh with 150 points. Unioto took both the boys and girls high school titles.
Behind Klinker for the Redstreaks, sophomore Wyatt Fout was next (28th, 20:13), followed by classmates Tyler Sowards (38th, 21:30), Steven Richmond (49th, 23:31) and Brady Coreno (55th, 29:26).
For the Lady Redstreaks behind Kenzie Mays, sophomore Shelby Carrico was next, finishing 20th (24:21). Kalyn Mays was 36th (27:13), followed by Abby Carter (49th, 31:39), Gracie Hablitzel (51st, 32:16) and Izzy Hablitzel (53rd, 32:46).
In the junior high boys competition, the Redstreaks secured fourth overall. Josh Richmond led the way by taking 14th in 12:00. He was followed by Leighton Kelley (27th, 16:01), Connor McGlone (31st, 16:28), Grayson Roberts (32nd, 16:30), Hayden Klinker (37th, 17:30), Frank Hurst (38th, 17:42), Gary Richmond (42nd, 17:58) and Mason Roberts (44th, 20:02).
Two runners competed in the junior high race for the Lady Redstreaks. Jlynn Risner was 19th in 17:36, followed by Brooklyn Hart in 33rd at 20:32.
