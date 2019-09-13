With lightning interrupting games across the area Friday night, the Eastern Eagles and the Southeastern Panthers mutually agreed to bring it to an early end.
With Southeastern leading 62-26 at the half, the two coaching staffs agreed that the game could end, as neither wanted to return on Saturday for the second half and play with a running clock (OHSAA rule when a large point differential occurs). Both teams left the game injury free.
Despite giving up 62 points, Eastern coach Scott Tomlison was proud of the offense for putting up 26.
“Southeastern had only had six points scored against them so far. We had a dropped touchdown pass and a pick-6, or we could have scored more,” said Tomlison. “We feel really good with our offense. But we have to fix our defense. We are going to work all week on defense. If we need to change our scheme to fit our personnel better, we will. We will move guys around to find the best fit.”
Offensively, Tomlison said sophomore quarterback Wyatt Hines is seeing the field better as he grows into his role. With running back Dillion Mattox sidelined for two weeks with an injury, senior Tyler Hanshaw moved to tailback to take his place. Hanshaw has played both tailback and offensive line as needed this season.
Tomlison said Gage Denny and Devon Conley both had big games as well.
“We finished with a lot of positives. We just need to fix our defense,” said Tomlison.
The Eagles will travel to Manchester Friday night to battle the Greyhounds.
