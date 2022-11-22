Evan Leist - Cedarville

Evan Leist

KENOSHA, Wis. — Evan Leist finished fourth in the Midwest Regional to earn a spot in the upcoming NCAA Division II Men’s Cross Country Championship.

Leist and Cooper Peterson, who placed 21st, both achieved all-region honors as Top 25 finishers.


Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments