Leist qualifies for NCAA; Cedarville places 8th By Cedarville Sports Information Nov 22, 2022 Nov 22, 2022 Updated 8 hrs ago

KENOSHA, Wis. — Evan Leist finished fourth in the Midwest Regional to earn a spot in the upcoming NCAA Division II Men's Cross Country Championship.Leist and Cooper Peterson, who placed 21st, both achieved all-region honors as Top 25 finishers.Leist covered the 10,000 meters in 30:53.97 while Peterson was timed in 31:48.33.The Yellow Jackets ended up eighth in the 28-team race which featured temperatures in the 20's with windy conditions forcing the wind chill down to single digits.Isaiah Kelly was 52nd (32:27.48), Ramen Felumlee placed 61st (32:43.05), and Ethan Wallis came in 74th (33:00.06).Rounding out the Cedarville lineup were Aidan Peterson (85th; 33:10.71) and Trevor Cross (142nd; 34:30.51).Grand Valley State repeated as champion with 58 points with Saginaw Valley the runner-up (113) and Walsh third (118).The top three teams earn automatic berths to the NCAA Championship in Seattle on Dec. 2. At-large bids will be announced Monday night.
