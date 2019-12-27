The opening night of Waverly’s Holiday Classic is in the books with the hosting Tigers and the visiting Alexander Spartans taking the wins.
In the opener on Friday, Dec. 27, Western took on the 7-0 Alexander Spartans and gave the visitors from Athens County a battle in stretches before ultimately losing 51-41. Then the Waverly Tigers took on the Piketon Redstreaks, playing a competitive first half before the hosting Tigers took the 45-33 win.
In between games, an induction ceremony was held for the Waverly High School Sports Hall of Fame.
With those results of the games Friday night, the matchups are set for the next round, which will be played Saturday afternoon due to the NCAA College Football Playoffs that evening. Piketon and Western will meet in the consolation game at 2 p.m., followed by Waverly and Alexander at 4 p.m.
Expanded stories on the games will appear at a later time at www.newswatchman.com/sports and in the Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 edition of the Pike County News Watchman. An article and photos from the Waverly Sports Hall of Fame induction will run at a later time as well.
GAME 1 — WESTERN vs. ALEXANDER
AHS - 15 11 6 19 - 51
WHS - 6 14 10 11 - 41
ALEXANDER (51) — JK Kearns 2 0 4-6 8, Kaleb Easley 3 0 5-6 11, Trey Schaller 0 0 0-0 0, Kyler D’Augustino 6 0 9-13 21, Luke Chapman 3 0 0-4 6, Lucas Markins 1 1 0-0 5, TOTALS 15 1 18-29 51.
WESTERN (41) — Coleman Gibson 1 1 0-0 5, Maveric Ferneau 0 0 2-2 2, Shelden Richardson 2 0 2-4 6, Austin Beckett 2 0 0-1 4, Broc Jordan 2 0 0-0 4, Colton Montgomery 3 0 2-2 8, Kolten Miller 2 0 1-1 5, Noah Whitt 1 1 2-2 7, Riley Beekman 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 13 2 9-12 41.
GAME 2 — WAVERLY vs. PIKETON
PHS - 6 9 7 11 - 33
WHS - 11 6 17 11 - 45
PIKETON (33) — Levi Gullion 0 1 0-0 3, Brody Fuller 0 1 0-0 3, Chris Chandler 3 2 0-0 12, Tra Swayne 2 0 1-3 5, Tyree Harris 3 0 0-0 6, Kydan Potts 1 0 2-2 4, TOTALS 9 4 3-5 33.
WAVERLY (45) — Tanner Smallwood 4 0 0-2 8, Trey Robertson 4 0 0-0 8, Will Futhey 5 0 1-2 11, Zeke Brown 5 0 0-0 10, Michael Goodman 1 2 0-1 8, Wade Futhey 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 19 2 1-5 45.
