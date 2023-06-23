Paint Valley senior Cole Miller stands on top of the podium holding the state track and field boys Division III runner-up trophy. Assistant coach Paul McAllister, teammate Trevin Tuttle (warm up jacket) and head coach Malachi Pulliam (wearing medal) stand with him.
Paint Valley senior Cole Miller holds the the OHSAA state track and field boys Division III runner-up trophy after securing it for his team with three individual championships during the 2023 OHSAA Division III state track and field meet, which was conducted on June 2 and 3 at Ohio State University’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. Miller is also wearing his individual medals from the 100- and 200-meter dashes.
COLUMBUS — On Saturday, June 3 at the OHSAA state track and field meet between podium finishes by Piketon senior Alan Austin (third in discus, 177-feet, 8-inches) and Waverly senior Mitch Green (fifth in the 1,600-meter run, 4:19.05), nearby Ross County school Paint Valley found itself in a tie for state-runner up in the Division III boys meet.
Even more spectacular, it was accomplished by one student-athlete, senior Cole Miller, who was an individual champion in three events — the long jump and 100- and 200-meter dashes, amassing 30 points to secure the hardware for his school.
