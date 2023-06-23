COLUMBUS — On Saturday, June 3 at the OHSAA state track and field meet between podium finishes by Piketon senior Alan Austin (third in discus, 177-feet, 8-inches) and Waverly senior Mitch Green (fifth in the 1,600-meter run, 4:19.05), nearby Ross County school Paint Valley found itself in a tie for state-runner up in the Division III boys meet.

Even more spectacular, it was accomplished by one student-athlete, senior Cole Miller, who was an individual champion in three events — the long jump and 100- and 200-meter dashes, amassing 30 points to secure the hardware for his school.


  

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments