DAY DATE OPPONENT TIME LOCATION

Wed June 9 Hillsboro Post 129 6:00 Home

Fr-Sun June 11-13 Chillicothe Tournament TBD TBD

Tue June 15 Chillicothe Post 757 15U 6:00 Mary Lou Patton Park

Wed June 16 Lancaster Post 11 6:00 Beavers Field

Thu June 17 Circleville Post 134 6:00 Home

Sat June 19 Portsmouth Post 23 11:00 (DH) Wheelersburg HS

Tue June 22 Chillicothe Post 757 6:00 Home

Fri-Sun June 25-27 Hillsboro Wood Bat TBD Shaffer Park

Wed June 30 Chillicothe Post 757 6:00 Mary Lou Patton Park

Fri July 2 Chillicothe Post 757 15U 6:00 Home

Mon July 5 McArthur Post 303 6:00 Home

Tue July 6 Circleville Post 134 6:00 Circleville HS

Wed July 7 Lancaster Post 11 6:00 Beavers Field

Fri-Sun July 9-11 Region V Round Robin TBD TBD

Tues July 13 Wellston Post 371 6:00 Home

Thu-Sun July 15-18 State Tournament TBD Beavers Field

* Home games played at Waverly High School

Head Coach: Trey Clemmons

Assistant Coach: Junior (Jeffrey) Noble

