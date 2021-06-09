DAY DATE OPPONENT TIME LOCATION
Wed June 9 Hillsboro Post 129 6:00 Home
Fr-Sun June 11-13 Chillicothe Tournament TBD TBD
Tue June 15 Chillicothe Post 757 15U 6:00 Mary Lou Patton Park
Wed June 16 Lancaster Post 11 6:00 Beavers Field
Thu June 17 Circleville Post 134 6:00 Home
Sat June 19 Portsmouth Post 23 11:00 (DH) Wheelersburg HS
Tue June 22 Chillicothe Post 757 6:00 Home
Fri-Sun June 25-27 Hillsboro Wood Bat TBD Shaffer Park
Wed June 30 Chillicothe Post 757 6:00 Mary Lou Patton Park
Fri July 2 Chillicothe Post 757 15U 6:00 Home
Mon July 5 McArthur Post 303 6:00 Home
Tue July 6 Circleville Post 134 6:00 Circleville HS
Wed July 7 Lancaster Post 11 6:00 Beavers Field
Fri-Sun July 9-11 Region V Round Robin TBD TBD
Tues July 13 Wellston Post 371 6:00 Home
Thu-Sun July 15-18 State Tournament TBD Beavers Field
* Home games played at Waverly High School
Head Coach: Trey Clemmons
Assistant Coach: Junior (Jeffrey) Noble
