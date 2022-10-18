A young Waverly boys cross country team surprised the Southern Ohio Conference by securing a Division II title in Saturday’s meet.

The SOC cross country meet took place at Bristol Park, Waverly’s home course, where the Tigers were led by senior Mitch Green, who ran away with the individual title. Green won the race in 16:25.9 to secure the SOC Runner of the Year award as well as First Team honors. He was almost a minute ahead of runner-up Eastern freshman Aiden Werner, who finished in 17:23 and earned a First Team All-SOC slot.

