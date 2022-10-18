Eastern’s Garrett Cody and Waverly’s Max Monroe race to the finish in the SOC cross country meet at Bristol Park. Monroe edged Cody at the finish line. Both were Second Team All-SOC honorees for their finish.
Waverly's Mitch Green and Eastern's Aiden Werner get out in front of the pack at the start of the Southern Ohio Conference boys high school race at Bristol Park on Saturday. Green won the race, followed by Werner as the runner-up.
A young Waverly boys cross country team surprised the Southern Ohio Conference by securing a Division II title in Saturday’s meet.
The SOC cross country meet took place at Bristol Park, Waverly’s home course, where the Tigers were led by senior Mitch Green, who ran away with the individual title. Green won the race in 16:25.9 to secure the SOC Runner of the Year award as well as First Team honors. He was almost a minute ahead of runner-up Eastern freshman Aiden Werner, who finished in 17:23 and earned a First Team All-SOC slot.
Oak Hill actually had the best team finish, ending with a score of 51. However, the Oaks compete in Division I of the SOC in cross country. Waverly finished second with a 67, which meant the Tigers claimed first in the SOC II portion of the meet. Behind Oak Hill and Waverly, team scores were Northwest 82, Wheelersburg 95, South Webster 97, Valley 149, Portsmouth West 162, and Symmes Valley 222. There were four incomplete teams, including Eastern and Western.
The next runner across the line for Waverly after Green was freshman Max Monroe, who was ninth and achieved Second Team All-SOC in 18:49.6. Eastern sophomore Garrett Cody was just a step behind Monroe, finishing 10th in 18:50.9 to secure a Second Team All-SOC spot.
Waverly’s next finisher was junior Carson Kittaka, who was 16th overall in 19:29.3. Dallas Downs was 24th in 19:58.3, followed by Sam Walsh (26th, 20:16) and Jeremiah Miller (30th, 20:32.8).
For Western, sophomore Kameron Janes finished 19th overall in 19:39.3. Luke Smith was next, finishing 47th in 22:07.6. Wesley Satterfield was 69th in 28:42.5, while Holden Iseman was 71st in 30:03.6.
In the high school girls competition, Wheelersburg captured the team title with a score of 26 points, followed by the runner-up Waverly Lady Tigers with a 39. South Webster claimed third with 63 points, while Northwest was fourth with 110 points.
Wheelersburg’s Amanda Salmons was the overall race winner and SOC Runner of the Year, finishing the course in 21:22.2.
Waverly claimed the next two places, as freshman Mallory Roberts was the runner-up in 21:52.5. Sophomore Hadlee Cisco was third in 22:13.8. Roberts and Cisco received First Team All-SOC honors. Olivia Russell was 11th in 23:36.3, followed by Ava Robertson (13th, 23:43.5). They both received Second Team All-SOC honors.
Rounding out the placements for the Lady Tigers were Julia Clark (23rd, 25:21), Quinn Shaffer (30th, 26:18.2), Carly Dixon (32nd, 26:24.1), and Kaleigh Ficken (44th, 31:21.4).
Eastern’s Gracie Long finished seventh in 23:05.9 to secure First Team All-SOC honors. Josie Ware crossed the line 20th in 24:55.8. Christene Eing was 42nd in 30:34.5.
In the junior high girls competition, the Green Lady Bobcats and Waverly Lady Tigers tied for first with 28 points each. But the tie-breaker went to Green on placement, pushing Waverly to second. There were runners from eight incomplete teams in the field, including Eastern.
Waverly was led by Paisley Turner, who finished fourth overall in 14:14. Taryn Gillott was next, crossing the line seventh in 14:59.3. Emma Lansing was 17th in 16:40.2. Madison Legg ended her run 21st in 17:56. Karis McClintoc completed the placements by finishing 25th in 18:57.
Eastern’s Haylie Daniels was fifth overall to lead her team, finishing in 14:46.5. Lily Durham followed, taking 18th in 17:16.6. Kelly Wolford ended her run 27th in 19:57.4. Emilee Dunlap was 33rd in 22:33.7.
In the junior high boys competition, the Eastern Eagles finished fifth as a team. South Webster won the title with a team score of 17, followed by Wheelersburg (52), Northwest (99), Symmes Valley (104), Eastern (110), Valley (140), Oak Hill (149). There were three incomplete teams, including Waverly and Western.
Eastern was led by Dawson Cody, who finished 13th in 12:50. He was followed by teammates Storm Jennings (18th, 13:25.7), Landen Durham (21st, 13:39), Evan Hines (27th, 14:03) and Aiden Lykins (43rd, 16:34.9).
Waverly had three runners competing. Kyle Jude led the charge, finishing ninth in 12:44.2 Slade McGraw was next, crossing the line 24th in 13:52.8. Austin Ward finished 55th in 28:21.5.
For Western, Xander Thurman finished 52nd in 19:00.9.
The top seven high school runners for each team will be in action Saturday at the University of Rio Grande in the district meet.
