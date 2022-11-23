With the loss of five seniors to graduation, the Piketon Redstreaks are establishing their hoops rotation and looking forward to the growth that is ahead of them.

Owen Armstrong and Jayden Thacker are the only two seniors on the roster. Thacker is coming off a knee injury from the football preseason, while Armstrong is currently battling a knee injury but plans to play.


