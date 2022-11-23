With the loss of five seniors to graduation, the Piketon Redstreaks are establishing their hoops rotation and looking forward to the growth that is ahead of them.
Owen Armstrong and Jayden Thacker are the only two seniors on the roster. Thacker is coming off a knee injury from the football preseason, while Armstrong is currently battling a knee injury but plans to play.
“With Jayden and Owen and how they go about their work and how they are as people, I don’t think there is any chance we will have an unsuccessful year. How will we measure success? I don’t think it is by wins and losses,” Piketon coach Kyle Miller said.
“But from an enthusiasm, toughness and work ethic standpoint, Jayden and Owen have and will continue to set the precedent in a positive way as far as what is expected of us daily. Owen is an absolute warrior. Jayden battled adversity through football with his injury and came back better than ever. These guys will get the absolute most out of each other and this season.”
Behind those two seniors, there are three juniors, including Gabe Lamerson, Brent McGuire and Weston Bloss. The roster will be completed by seven sophomores and three freshmen.
McGuire is the only returning starter. Armstrong, Thacker and Declan Davis, a sophomore, all logged varsity minutes last year. Miller expects all four of them to play major roles.
“With those guys, whatever we say has been attempted to be executed at a high level,” Miller said.
“The summer was rough for us as far as wins and losses go, but we were missing some guys who were battling some injuries. Weston Bloss had a good summer and fall. He will share a lot of the point guard duties with Brent (McGuire) and Declan (Davis).”
In the paint, Miller has big expectations for junior Gabe Lamerson, who played some varsity minutes as a sophomore before suffering a season ending knee injury.
Garrett Legg, a sophomore who missed last season with a knee injury, figures to be another contributor who will be leaned upon. Sophomores Wayde Fout and Grayson Roberts will round out the rotation.
“Guys will get opportunities each night. We just don’t know how deep we will go in our rotation. We want to give them as many quarters as possible by taking advantage of Ohio’s six quarter rule,” Miller said.
“With the freshmen — Luke Gullion, Cohner Daniels and Bo Henry — we don’t know. It is seeing how they fare with varsity speed in practices. There are guys who could get into that mix as well like sophomores Leighton Kelley, Zack Hannah and Mason Thacker.”
As long as the Redstreaks continue to give 100 percent, Miller and his coaching staff will feel successful.
“We will try and compete every chance we have in practice, scrimmages and every possession within our game schedule. See where the chips fall,” Miller said. “The results are impacted by the moment. It is about us not wasting a moment as far as our enthusiasm, effort and competition goes. Then we can be proud regardless of our win and loss record.”
