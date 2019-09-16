Piketon Football Statistics vs. Wellston - Friday, Sept. 6, 2019
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Sammy Savage 12-130, 1 TD; Austin Henderson 12-56, 1 TD; Nate Waddell 2-20; Alan Austin 2-17; Levi Pettit 1-3; Levi Gullion 1-1.
Passing: Levi Gullion 11-for-4 for 139 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Chris Chandler 3-59; Austin Henderson 3-50; Kydan Potts 2-14, 1 TD; Johnny Burton 1-7; Brody Fuller 1-6; Sammy Savage 1-3.
Tackles: Austin Henderson 9, Connor Galloway 9, Easton Lansing 8, Sammy Savage 7, A.J. VanHoy 5, Jeremy Copley 3, Tyler Galloway 3, Bryce Wooldridge 2, Logan Maynard 2, Johnny Burton 1, Camren Loar 1, Braiden Dunham 1, Eli Bear 1, Kydan Potts 1, Jon Carpenter 1, Colin Alley 1.
Sacks (No.-Yds. Lost): Austin Henderson 2-10.
Hurries of Opposing QB: Sammy Savage 1.
Pass Deflections: Logan Maynard 1, Colin Alley 1, Jeremy Copley 1.
Fumble Recoveries (No.-Yds. Return): Connor Galloway 1, Bryce Wooldridge 1.
Caused Fumbles: Austin Henderson 1, Braiden Dunham 1.
Scoring: Sammy Savage - 1 TD for 6 points; Austin Henderson - 1 TD for 6 points; Kydan Potts - 1 TD for 6 points.
Piketon Football Statistical Totals - 2 Weeks
Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Sammy Savage 22-212, 2 TDs; Austin Henderson 25-100, 2 TDs; Nate Waddell 2-20; Alan Austin 2-17; Levi Pettit 2-3; Camren Loar 2-2; Levi Gullion 1-1.
Passing: Levi Gullion 21-for-42 for 317 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs.
Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Chris Chandler 6-102; Johnny Burton 6-89, 1 TD ; Austin Henderson 4-56; Kydan Potts 2-14, 1 TD; Camren Loar 1-47, 1 TD; Brody Fuller 1-6; Sammy Savage 1-3.
Tackles: Austin Henderson 18, Connor Galloway 17, Sammy Savage 17, Easton Lansing 10, A.J. VanHoy 7, Jeremy Copley 5, Colin Alley 5, Tyler Galloway 5, Johnny Burton 5, Kydan Potts 5, Bryce Wooldridge 4, Eli Bear 2, Logan Maynard 2, Camren Loar 2, Braiden Dunham 1, William Brewster 1, Jon Carpenter 1.
Tackles for loss: Austin Henderson 4, Sammy Savage 1.
Sacks (No.-Yds. Lost): Austin Henderson 3-18.
Hurries of Opposing QB: Austin Henderson 2, Eli Bear 2, Connor Galloway 1, Sammy Savage 1.
Pass Deflections: Colin Alley 3, Logan Maynard 1, Jeremy Copley 1.
Fumble Recoveries (No.-Yds. Return): Levi Pettit 1, Connor Galloway 1, Bryce Wooldridge 1, Austin Henderson.
Caused Fumbles: Austin Henderson 1, Braiden Dunham 1.
Interceptions: Camren Loar 2, A.J. VanHoy 1.
Scoring: Sammy Savage - 2 TDs for 12 points; Austin Henderson - 3 TDs for 18 points; Kydan Potts - 1 TD for 6 points; Johnny Burton - 1 TD for 6 points; Camren Loar - 1 TD for 6 points.
