With the graduation of four seniors who provided a combined 37.9 points and 20.7 rebounds per game last year, a new era is beginning for the Piketon Lady Redstreaks with an influx of enthusiastic freshmen.
The young group will be led by senior Ally Ritchie, the lone returning upperclassman. Behind Ritchie, the varsity roster includes four sophomores and six freshmen.
Ritchie averaged 5.5 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists per game. Ritchie is a total team player who does whatever is asked of her.
“Ally has always been all about the win. It doesn’t matter to her if she has four points, one rebound or nothing in a game. She is looking at the scoreboard to see if we have a W or an L,” said Piketon coach Brett Coreno.
“We will be depending on Ally for many things, not only for her play on the basketball floor, but for what she knows and has been through. For the young girls, Ally is a great resource for them. Ally has been doing a great job in the preseason so far, talking to them during drills and scrimmages. That is a lot of responsibility on Ally, but she is taking it very well. She is taking it and embracing it. I couldn’t be more proud of the way Ally has handled herself.”
The only other player returning with significant varsity experience is sophomore Ava Little, who added 3.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1 assist per game. Sophomores Savannah McNelly and Taylor Wagner also logged some minutes last year in a handful of games.
“Ava, Savannah and Taylor got some action last year on the varsity team. Usually when you get a year under your belt, you start to figure things out,” said Coreno. “We are hoping Ava will give us some scoring and a spark.”
The freshmen enjoyed success in junior high, but it will take time for them to adapt to the pace of the varsity game. They ended the junior high portion of their basketball careers by winning the Scioto Valley Conference’s eighth-grade tournament. Currently, the freshmen on the roster include Bailey Vulgamore, Addison Johnson, Jazz Lamerson, Kennedy Jenkins, Natalie Cooper, Hayleigh Risner and Maddie Ritchie.
“This is the youngest team we’ve had in my 12 years here. We have started a few freshmen before, but they were always mixed in with juniors and seniors. We have a lot of youth and inexperience at this point,” said Coreno.
“We have a lot of girls who are long, lanky and can move. In our scrimmages, strength has been a factor. We aren’t used to the strength and the speed of the game. Last year they (the freshmen) knew the drills and the plays. Now we have to start from the beginning and little by little to get them to understand the varsity plays and drills.”
On paper, Coreno believes the league title will run through Unioto.
“Unioto has almost everyone back from last year,” he said. “Huntington will be very good with Allison Basye. Westfall will be good. Adena has people coming back and will be much improved.”
Coreno is excited about the future and is looking forward to the growth throughout the season.
“The girls are attentive. They are wanting to learn and asking a lot of questions. They aren’t know-it-alls,” he said. “They are ready to go.”
