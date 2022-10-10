Three of Pike County’s cross country programs — Piketon, Waverly and Western — were in action at the Unioto Invitational on Saturday, Oct 8.
In the high school boys 5K race, Lancaster claimed the team title with a score of 19, followed by Unioto as the runner-up with a score of 75. Waverly finished 12th overall with a score of 305. In all, there were 24 scoring teams in the race. Neither Piketon nor Western had enough runners competing to produce a team score.
Portsmouth junior Charles Putnam was the overall race winner, finishing in 15:28.95.
Waverly was led by senior Mitch Green who finished 15th in 16:33.78. The next Tiger across the finish line was freshman Max Monroe, who was 84th in 18:55.3. He was closely followed by junior teammate Carson Kittaka, who was 89th in 18:59.16. Next was sophomore Dallas Downs (99th, 19:11.86), followed by sophomore Sam Walsh (120th, 19:36.32), freshman Jeremiah Miller (146th, 20:08.83) and freshman Hudson Cook (194th, 21:12.75).
Piketon was one runner short of fielding a team score. Junior Josh Richmond led the way, finishing 108th in 19:22.75. Next was sophomore Grayson Roberts (184th, 20:58.12), Gary Richmond (245th, 23:59.79) and sophomore Mason Roberts (254th, 25:01.48).
For Western, junior Luke Smith finished 209th in 21:42.32. Freshman Holden Iseman was 233rd in 22:52.03.
In the high school girls 5K race, Lancaster (66 points) and Unioto (87 points) finished first and second respectively, mirroring the boys race results. Waverly finished seventh as a team with 178 points. There were 14 scoring teams.
Unioto freshman Cameron Walker was the overall race winner, finishing in 18:28.33.
Waverly was led by freshman Mallory Roberts, who finished 20th in 21:18.08. Sophomore Hadlee Cisco was next, crossing the line 31st in 21:54.88. Senior Olivia Russell was 49th in 22:53.90, followed by freshman Ava Robertson Waverly (65th, 23:17.79), senior Julia Clark (86th, 24:34.74), freshman Quinn Shafer (93rd, 24:46.70), sophomore Carly Dixon (105th, 25:27.23), and Kaleigh Ficken (148th, 29:27.28).
Piketon was represented by senior twins Kenzie and Kalynn Mays. Kenzie Mays finished 38th in 22:12.67, while Kalynn Mays was 138th in 28:07.71.
For Western, junior Roxanne Milar finished 129th in 27:19.35.
In the junior high boys 3,200 meter race, Unioto claimed the team victory with a score of 42, while Fairfield was the runner-up with a 95. The overall race winner was eighth-grader Jansyn Smith of River Valley in 10:55.87.
For Waverly, Kyle Jude led the way, finishing 21st in 12:05.59. He was followed by teammates Slade McGraw (59th, 13:27.64) and Austin Ward (139th, 26:47.07).
Western was represented by eighth-grader Wyatt McClay (109th, 15:34.30).
Piketon was represented by seventh-grader Braylon Sorensen (125th, 17:07.86).
In the junior high girls 3,200 meter race, Ignite Athletics took the team title with a score of 57, followed by Teays Valley East with a team score of 96. The overall race winner was Bishop Flaget seventh-grader Gabriella Maranza, who finished the course in 12:06.49.
Waverly was led by eighth-grader Paisley Turner, who finished 16th in 13:43.54. She was followed by Emma Lansing (71st, 16:19.67), Madison Legg (83rd, 16:52.57) and Karis McClintoc (94th, 17:50.28).
Piketon was led by eighth-grader Laila Kelley, who finished 22nd in 14:14.39. She was followed by teammates Abigail Acord (60th, 15:59.36) and Mady Hiles (127th, 22:25.12).
