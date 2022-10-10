Three of Pike County’s cross country programs — Piketon, Waverly and Western — were in action at the Unioto Invitational on Saturday, Oct 8.

In the high school boys 5K race, Lancaster claimed the team title with a score of 19, followed by Unioto as the runner-up with a score of 75. Waverly finished 12th overall with a score of 305. In all, there were 24 scoring teams in the race. Neither Piketon nor Western had enough runners competing to produce a team score.

