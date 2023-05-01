Postseason paths are set for the Southeast District's 2023 varsity softball tournament.
The top seeds went to Athens (19-0) in Division II, Wheelersburg (18-0) in Division III and Notre Dame (14-3) in Division IV. All Pike County teams will get to begin sectional softball play with a home game this spring.
In Division II, the 15th-seeded Waverly Lady Tigers (6-11) will begin at home and will face the 18th-seeded Marietta Lady Tigers (0-18) on Monday, May 8 at 5 p.m. The winner of that game will advance and travel to second-seeded Unioto (18-1) on Wednesday, May 10 for a 5 p.m. sectional final contest. The district tournament will be held at Ohio University the following week. The district semifinal for that bracket is set for 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16. Then the district championship is scheduled for Wednesday, May 17 at 6 p.m.
In Division III, the 18th-seeded Piketon Lady Redstreaks (9-8) will begin with a home game and face the 31st-seeded Federal Hocking Lady Lancers (2-14) on Tuesday, May 9 at 5 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to the sectional final at seventh-seeded Wellston (13-5) on Thursday, May 11 at 5 p.m. The district tournament will be played at Unioto High School. The district semifinal for that bracket is set for Monday, May 15 after the conclusion of the first game, which is set for 4 p.m. The district title game is scheduled for Saturday, May 20 at 11 a.m.
In Division IV, the eighth-seeded Eastern Lady Eagles (8-9) will begin by facing the ninth-seeded Waterford Lady Wildcats (7-12) on Wednesday, May 10 at 5 p.m. in a sectional final contest. The winner advances to the district tournament at the University of Rio Grande at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16. The district final contest is set for Saturday, May 20 at 11 a.m.
The 15th-seeded Western Lady Indians (4-14) will do battle with the 18th-seeded South Gallia Lady Rebels (2-15) on Monday, May 8 at 5 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to the sectional final at second-seeded Manchester (15-1) on Wednesday, May 10 at 5 p.m. The district semifinal for that bracket is set for Wednesday, May 17 at 4 p.m. at the University of Rio Grande. The district final is slated for Saturday, May 20 at 2 p.m.
