Postseason paths are set for the Southeast District's 2023 varsity softball tournament. 

The top seeds went to Athens (19-0) in Division II, Wheelersburg (18-0) in Division III and Notre Dame (14-3) in Division IV. All Pike County teams will get to begin sectional softball play with a home game this spring.  


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Recipe of the Day

Load comments