Bouncing back from their first soccer setback of the year against Wheelersburg, the Waverly Lady Tigers went right back to work Tuesday evening, netting a 5-2 win over the hosting Lady Falcons of Minford High School.
"I was really proud of our ladies tonight," stated Waverly coach Chris Murphy. "In the past several years we have played Minford, we know it is going to be a really competitive, aggressive and challenging match. Coach Tieman does a great job of preparing his ladies for the match. It makes for enjoyable competition and tonight we were able to come out the victors."
Waverly scored a pair of goals late in the first half of play. Lydia Brown took advantage of an opportunity with 9:04 left, firing an open shot into the back of the net, 1-0. Just more than two minutes later, Loren Moran doubled the score, using an assist from Amelia Willis to make the lead 2-0.
"We were really pleased with our team's ability to stick to our game plan and execute the style of play that allows our team to excel," said Murphy. "This was especially true when Minford scored immediately after we did. We remained poised, calm and responded within two minutes of their goal."
The Lady Falcons notched both of their goals in the second half. However, Waverly kept pace and then some. Willis scored the first Waverly goal of the second half. Then with 13 minutes to go in regulation, Moran was able to score again, playing a ball off the Minford goalie. Four minutes later, Moran delivered an assist to Willis, who connected on a shot to ensure that the Lady Tigers would leave with a 5-2 conquest.
Moran led the Lady Tigers in shots with five, scoring goals on two of those. Katie Walker and Michaela Rhoads each had nine interceptions, while Lydia Brown had eight and Kylie Smith provided six. Rhoads also had seven steals, while Brown and Smith had four. Goalkeeper Anna Jordan had nine saves.
With that win, the Lady Tigers improved to 4-1 overall and 3-1 in Southern Ohio Conference play. Waverly will head to Unioto Saturday at 11 a.m. for a non-league battle. The Lady Tigers will return to league action on Sept. 10 at Northwest.
