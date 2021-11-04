Southern Ohio Conference Girls Soccer Honorees 2021
First Team: Wheelersburg's Annie Coriell, Brynley Preston, Allie Vallance, Olivia Deacon, Jocelyn Tilley, Bella Miller, Maddison Kotcamp and Grace Charles; Minford's Haley Knore, Mychal Cron, Lexi Conkely, Navaeh Potter and Autumn Picklesimer; Ironton St. Joseph's Chloe Sheridan, Bella Whaley, Laiken Unger, and Aubrey Sutton; Northwest's Olivia Chambers, Sabria Breech and Brooke Hawes; Waverly's Lauren Murphy and Emma Davis; Portsmouth West's Preslee Jenkins.
Second Team: Wheelersburg's Mia Vastine, Jaelin Thomas, Kylan Darnell; Minford's Maggie Risner, Ava Cronin and Ella Estep; Ironton St. Joseph's Addison Philebaun and Lydia Sheridan; Northwest's Grace-lyn Little and Mollyann Runyon; Waverly's Delani Teeters; Portsmouth West's Laikyn Roberts and Alathea Wolfe.
Team Standings: Wheelersburg 9-0-1, Minford 8-1-1, Ironton St. Joseph 6-4, Northwest 3-6-1, Waverly 2-7-1, West 0-10
SOC Co-Players of the Year: Minford's Haley Knore and Wheelersburg's Annie Coriell
SOC Defensive Co-Players of the Year: Ironton St. Joseph's Chloe Sheridan and Wheelersburg's Brynley Preston
SOC Coach of the Year: Northwest's Mollie King
