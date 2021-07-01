CHILLICOTHE — The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, ran their win streak to seven games Saturday night, June 26, at VA Memorial Stadium, treating 3,461 fans to a 30-2 run-rule win over the REX. With the Paints leading by 10+ runs after 6 1/2 innings, the game was ended early.
With the game tied 1-1 in the bottom of the second inning, Chillicothe (14-12) scored 13 times on nine hits, including two-run singles by Nathan Rose and Jimmy Allen, and a grand slam by Kent Reeser. Reeser drove in another run later in the inning, giving him five RBIs in one frame.
Chillicothe had another big inning in the fourth, scoring eight times on two hits and three REX (11-15) errors.
In the bottom of the fifth, already leading 23-1, Isaac Bair hit a three-run home run, extending the Paint’s lead to 25-1. Nathan Karaffa then doubled, scoring on a single by Trey Maeker, giving the Paints a 26-1 advantage.
After a walk and two singles in the sixth inning, Ben Gbur hit a grand slam, the second of the game and third home run for the Paints, making it 30-1. 30 runs ties the Prospect League record for runs in a single game, a mark the Paints set it 2012, when they beat Slippery Rock 30-3.
The REX capped the scoring with a run in the top of the seventh, making it 30-2, the eventual final. The 28-run win is the largest margin of victory for a team in any Prospect League game going back to 2009, when the league started in its current form.
Chillicothe starting pitcher Matt Dockman tossed a complete game, scattering 10 hits and walking none. It’s the first time this season Chillicothe didn’t walk a batter in a game.
Reeser ended up 4-for-5 on the night with a grand slam, six RBIs and four runs scored. Allen went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and four runs scored. Maeker finished the game 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Rose, Trey Smith, Gbur and Karaffa had two hits-each.
On the very next day, the Chillicothe Paints scored six runs in the first and six runs in the second en route to a 14-5 road win against the Champion City Kings Sunday afternoon, June 27, marking the Paints’ eighth consecutive win.
Normally sure-handed middle infielders for Champion City (16-11) made three errors in the first inning, allowing Chillicothe (15-12) to score six times in the top of the first, capped by a three-run double from Alex Ludwick, who extended his hit streak to 12 games.
The Paints scored six more in the second inning, taking a 12-0 lead. Jimmy Allen walked to lead off the inning and Nathan Rose was hit by a pitch. Trey Smith singled home Allen for the first run of the inning. Kent Reeser walked and Nathan Karaffa hit his first home run of the season, a three-run shot off the scoreboard in left field.
Champion City, boasting the Prospect League’s best offense, scored three runs in the bottom of the third and two in the fourth, cutting the Paints’ lead to 12-5.
Chillicothe added a pair of runs in the top of the ninth. Josh Jackson singled to lead off the inning. With two outs, the Paints got back-to-back-to-back singles from Rose, Smith and Kent Reeser. Reeser’s single plated Jackson. Ben Gbur was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Rose, making it 14-5, the eventual final score.
Tyler Ronevich (1-0) earned the win in relief for the Paints, allowing no runs on no hits, walking three and striking out two over 3 2/3 innings.
Chillicothe returned home to VA Memorial Stadium for a three-game homestand beginning Tuesday night.
In that game, the Paints topped the Johnstown Mill Rats 3-2 Tuesday night at VA Memorial Stadium, earning the Paints their ninth-consecutive win.
For the ninth-consecutive game, the Paints (16-12) scored in the first inning, plating two runs on a two-out single from Colin Summerhill.
Johnstown got a lead off home run from Dylan Swarmer in the top of the sixth. Later in the inning, Damian Yenzi singled, advancing to third base on a throwing error by the Paints’ catcher. Yenzi scored on an infield hit by Ben Newbert, tying the game 2-2.
The Paints got the game’s final run in the bottom of the sixth. Nathan Karaffa reached on an infield single, advancing to second on a walk and third on a fielder’s choice. Jake Silverstein worked a bases-loaded walk, scoring Karaffa and giving Chillicothe a 3-2 lead, the eventual final.
Jake Norris got the start for the Paints, earning a no decision after allowing one run on five hits and striking out five over 5 1/3 innings. Drew Wilson (2-2) earned the win, tossing 2/3 of an inning, allowing just one unearned run on two hits, walking one and striking one out. Dane Armbrustmacher earned his first save of the season. The lefthander pitched the final three innings for Chillicothe, striking out eight of the nine batters he faced, including the final seven Mill Rats batters.
On Wednesday night, Ben Gbur hit his second grand slam of the season helping the Chillicothe Paints to their tenth-consecutive win, a 13-4 victory over the Johnstown Mill Rats at VA Memorial Stadium.
After a slow start, the Paints (17-12) found themselves trailing 2-0 to the visiting Mill Rats (7-21) after three-and-a-half innings. Tyler Dellerman hit a solo home run and Ben Newbert scored after an infield hit, an error and a fielder’s choice.
In the bottom of the fourth, Colin Summerhill led off the inning with a triple, scoring on Trey Smith’s groundout to shortstop, cutting the Johnstown lead to 2-1.
The Paints then scored six times in the fifth, taking the lead for good. Nathan Karaffa led off with a triple and Trey Maeker walked. After a strikeout, a wild pitch brought home Karaffa, tying the game at 2-2. Summerhill and Smith then walked, loading the bases for Kent Reeser, who was hit by a pitch, scoring Maeker and giving the Paints a 3-2 advantage. Gbur then blew it open, hitting a no-doubt grand slam to left-center, extending the Paints’ lead to 7-2.
After Johnstown scored in the top of the sixth, the Paints added three more in the bottom of the inning. Maeker walked, advancing to second on a passed ball. Isaac Bair then worked a walk. Jimmy Allen singled to right field, where the ball was misplayed, allowing Allen to advance to second, Bair to third and scoring Maeker. A wild pitch ricocheted off of the Johnstown catcher’s mask and, as he tried to find it, Bair and Allen scored, making it 10-3.
The Mill Rats scored again in the seventh, cutting it to a 10-4 ballgame at the stretch. In the bottom of the seventh, Chillicothe added three more. Alex Ludwick doubled with one out, later stealing third. Karaffa walked and Maeker doubled down the right field line, scoring both Ludwick and Karaffa. Maeker went to third on a wild pitch, scoring later on a groundout by Bair, making it 13-4 and ending the scoring for the night.
Andrew Clelland (2-2) earned the win for the Paints. He started the game, allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits, while walking two and striking out four.
Due to rapidly deteriorating field conditions because of sustained rain throughout the night, the umpires and both field managers agreed to end the game after Johnstown’s turn at bat in the top of the eighth inning.
The Chillicothe Paints ran their Prospect League-best win streak to 11 games Thursday night after beating the Champion City Kings 8-2 in a rain-shortened game at VA Memorial Stadium.
After a leadoff double by JJ Wetherholt, Champion City (0-1, 17-13) scored the first run of the game. Wetherholt advanced to third on a groundout, scoring on a sacrifice fly to center field by Ben Ross.
Chillicothe (1-0, 18-12) tied the game in the bottom of the third. Josh Jackson doubled to start the inning, advancing on Jackson Feltner’s groundout and scoring on a two-out single by Colin Summerhill.
With a runner at first and one out in the fifth, Jimmy Allen doubled, scoring Feltner and giving the Paints a 2-1 lead. Kent Reeser singled to left, scoring Allen. Nathan Rose loaded the bases with a single and Ben Gbur brought home Summerhill with a sacrifice fly to right field, making it 4-1.
With two outs in the top of the sixth, Ben Ross hit a two-out solo home run, cutting the Paints’ lead to 4-2,
Chillicothe shortstop Nathan Karaffa singled to lead off the sixth, stealing second base and moving to third when the catcher’s throw sailed into center field, scoring on a single by Feltner. Allen then reached on an error, re-loading the bases for the Paints. Summerhill hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Feltner. Kent Reeser followed with a two-run home run, giving the Paints an 8-2 lead, the eventual final.
Tyler Wehrle (1-1) started on the mound for the Paints, earning the win after allowing two runs on two hits, walking two and striking out five. Jake Silverstein earned his second save of the season, pitching the final 1 1/3 innings, allowing one hit and striking out four.
The Paints headed to Springfield to play the Champion City Kings again Friday night. They will be back at V.A. Memorial Stadium for a game versus the Kings and a fireworks extravaganza on Saturday. They travel to Champion City again on Sunday before having Monday off and traveling to Johnstown on Tuesday.
