Despite snowy and cold weather, the Piketon Redstreaks took the field on Wednesday night and doubled the scoring of the visiting Southeastern Panthers for an 8-4 triumph.
It was the Panthers who took control early, scoring four runs before the Redstreaks could crack the scoreboard. But once they did, the floodgates opened.
Southeastern had played its way to a 4-0 lead by scoring two runs in the opening inning, one in the second and one in the top of the fourth.
The Redstreaks broke through the drought in the bottom of the fourth inning when Easton Lansing started the offense with a one-out single. Roger Woodruff was hit by a pitch, pushing Lansing to second base. Then Logan Maynard had the sacrifice bunt to move them both into scoring position. Lansing was able to score before the inning came to an end on a groundout, cutting the lead to 4-1.
Piketon took control in the bottom of the fifth inning by batting around and scoring five runs. Jake Thornsberry started with a leadoff single, Kydan Potts reached base on an error, and Camren Loar was hit by a pitch to fill the bases. Up next, Johnny Burton reached base via an error, allowing Thornsberry to score, 4-2. Tra Swayne worked a walk, pushing Carter Williams home (pinch running for Potts), 4-3. Then Lansing delivered a sacrifice fly to score Loar and tie the game at 4-4. Woodruff had the next single, plating Swayne after Burton was caught trying to steal home. Maynard worked a walk. Then Brody Fuller had the final RBI hit of the frame, sending Woodruff home, 6-4.
Piketon capped the win with two final runs in the top of the sixth. Burton reached on a fielder’s choice before Swayne worked a walk behind him. Then Lansing delivered the hit needed to get Burton and Swayne both home, 8-4.
Lansing finished 2-for-3 from the plate to lead Piketon with three RBIs. Woodruff was 1-for-2 with a run and an RBI. Thornsberry finished 1-for-3 with a run, while Fuller was 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Burton picked up the pitching win with five innings of relief work. J.J. Tackett finished the job with a save.
“It was a great effort by Johnny Burton coming in relief,” said Piketon coach Jonathan Teeters. “Our seniors really stepped up today and got the job done. Their energy, intensity and fight won us that game.”
With the win, the Redstreaks improved to 6-8 overall and 3-5 in the Scioto Valley Conference. They were set to host Unioto Friday. Weather-permitting, on Saturday, they will take on Wellston and Greenfield as a part of the Zach Farmer Classic.
