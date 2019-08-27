Picking up a non-league win over McClain to start the 2019 volleyball season, the Eastern Lady Eagles followed by playing their first two Southern Ohio Conference Division II matches, suffering losses in both.
That was how the first week went for the Lady Eagles as they adjust to playing a whole new league schedule in this calendar year.
On Monday, Aug. 19, Eastern defeated McClain 3-0 (27-25, 25-15, 25-21).
Junior Skylar White led EHS in kills (6) and digs (19). White also handed out six assists and was a perfect 11-for-11 serving with one ace.
Chloe Dixon, Addison Cochenour, Katie Newsome and Andee Lester each added four kills. Newsome also had 12 digs, while Cochenour handed out 12 assists. Lester served 22-for-23 with two aces.
On Tuesday evening, Aug. 20, the Lady Eagles went to Minford to play their first SOC II match and suffered a 3-0 defeat (25-10, 25-20, 25-13).
Katie Newsome led the Lady Eagles in kills with seven, followed by Addison Cochenour (6), Skylar White (4), Andee Lester (2) and Chloe Dixon (2). Lester provided three blocks, two of which were solo. Tiffany Burkitt added two block assists, while Dixon had one.
White and Cochenour each served 10-for-10 with White having one ace. White handed out seven assists, while Cochenour provided six. White also led the team in digs with 11. Mackenzie Greene followed with seven digs.
On Thursday evening, Aug. 22, the Lady Eagles returned home and squared off with the Northwest Lady Mohawks, suffering another 3-0 defeat (25-20, 25-21, 25-20).
Andee Lester led the way on the net for EHS with eight kills and two blocks. Addison Cochenour, Skylar White, and Katie Newsome added six kills each. Newsome also had a pair of blocks, while Cochenour had one. White handed out 11 assists; Cochenour provided nine.
Samantha Turner led the team in digs with 19, followed by Newsome (17), White (16), and Mackenzie Greene (10). Newsome was perfect in serve receive, going 20-for-20.
Oak Hill defeated Eastern 3-2 (22-25, 25-15, 25-21, 15-25, 15-5) in a tough match at OHHS Tuesday night. Complete statistics were not available at press time.
Eastern will be back home Wednesday night to face Portsmouth West before taking on South Webster in an unusual Friday evening contest. Eastern is 1-3 overall and 0-3 in the SOC II.
