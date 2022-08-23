Campbell set up

Piketon’s Camryn Campbell tracks down a pass and gets the ball up in the air for a teammate to hit during the first set of Monday night’s 3-1 win against Peebles. Campbell provided 44 assists in the victory.

 Julie Billings/News Watchman

Behind a pair of comebacks in set one and set three the Piketon Lady Redstreaks volleyball team earned a 3-1 (25-19, 21-25, 25-22, 25-15) victory over the Peebles Lady Indians on Monday evening.

“We’ve been working hard at practice on covering and talking. We’ve taken that to the next level and I think this will be a good confidence booster,” Piketon coach Lori Russell said. “We haven’t had a winning season for the last three years, so confidence is something we’ve been lacking. So I think this is going to boost their confidence. We have a strong team this year and being able to come back from an eight point deficit (in set three) is huge for this team.”

