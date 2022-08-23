Piketon’s Camryn Campbell tracks down a pass and gets the ball up in the air for a teammate to hit during the first set of Monday night’s 3-1 win against Peebles. Campbell provided 44 assists in the victory.
Behind a pair of comebacks in set one and set three the Piketon Lady Redstreaks volleyball team earned a 3-1 (25-19, 21-25, 25-22, 25-15) victory over the Peebles Lady Indians on Monday evening.
“We’ve been working hard at practice on covering and talking. We’ve taken that to the next level and I think this will be a good confidence booster,” Piketon coach Lori Russell said. “We haven’t had a winning season for the last three years, so confidence is something we’ve been lacking. So I think this is going to boost their confidence. We have a strong team this year and being able to come back from an eight point deficit (in set three) is huge for this team.”
In the first set Peebles took an early 7-4 lead. Piketon then used a 4-1 burst to tie the set at 8-8. The Indians would go up 10-8 before the Redstreaks forced ties at 10, 11 and 12. After being tied once again at 17 and 18, Piketon used a 4-0 run sparked by Jazzlyn Lamerson to take a 22-18 lead. The Redstreaks then scored three of the next four points to take the opening set 25-21.
Piketon jumped out to a 9-4 lead in set two. The Indians would use a 10-2 run to take a 14-11 lead forcing the Redstreaks to use a TO. Piketon tied the set at 14-14 before going up 17-14. However, Peebles tied the set at 18-18 before taking a 21-18 lead. Piketon would get within two at 23-21 but the Indians would even the match 1-1 with a 25-21 second set win.
Piketon took a brief 2-1 lead in set three before Peebles jumped in front 12-5. Trailing 22-15 late in the set, the Redstreaks used a 5-0 run to get within two at 22-20. Piketon then tied the set at 22-22. Back-to-back kills by Lamerson and Olivia Farmer helped the Redstreaks cap off a 10-0 run and complete the set three comeback 25-22.
Piketon forced an early Peebles timeout, as they jumped out to a quick 6-0 lead in set 4. They would then push the lead to 16-3. Peebles would then cut the Redstreak lead in half 18-9 but that’s as close as they would get as Piketon would go onto win the fourth set 25-15 and the match 3-1.
“We had the momentum on our side after that third set. Coming back from that deficit is hard to do in a volleyball game, and the girls did it very well. That got them pumped up, and they came out strong in the fourth set,” Russell said.
Leading the Redstreaks statistically was Jazzlyn Lamerson who tallied 21 kills and six aces. Kennedy Jenkins finished the night with 12 kills and four blocks while Ali Taylor had five kills. Camryn Campbell had 11 digs and an ace, while Addison Johnson finished with 11 digs. Ashlyn Elliott had an ace, and Olivia Farmer had five kills.
Piketon is back in action Thursday when they travel to Leesburg to take on Fairfield.
“Hopefully we can keep this momentum going and let them know that’s what it takes to win with that attitude, confidence and talking and hopefully that helps us Thursday against Fairfield,” Russell said.
