Continuing to excel on the courts, the Waverly Tigers made their presence known in the Division II sectional tennis tournament last week.
Dominating the opposition, the Tigers matched a team high amount of players headed to the next round by qualifying four out of seven team members to the upcoming district tournament.
Opening play on Tuesday, May 11, which was the first day of sectional action at the Portsmouth High School and Shawnee State University courts, Penn Morrison and Mark Stulley cruised in singles play, while the doubles duo of Caden Nibert and Waylon Lamerson did the same. That meant they all had the opportunity to return to action on Wednesday to play for district seeding.
Specifically in Tuesday’s opening day, Penn Morrison, who had the top seed in the sectional had a first round bye. He rolled past a player from Circleville 6-0, 6-0 in the second round, and then did the same to a player from Portsmouth in the third round.
Mark Stulley started by facing a player from Gallia Academy, winning 6-1, 6-0. Then he rolled past an opponent from Clay 6-0, 6-0. He needed one more win to qualify for the district tournament, so Stulley defeated Hillsboro’s No. 1 singles player (the fourth seed) 6-1, 6-1 to qualify.
In doubles, Waylon Lamerson and Caden Nibert beat a team from Jackson in the first round 6-0, 6-0. Then they beat a team from Portsmouth in the second round to qualify.
Those dominant results meant that all four have secured their spots in Division II district competition on Saturday, May 22 at the Portsmouth High School and Shawnee State University courts.
That also meant Morrison, Stulley, Lamerson and Nibert all returned to Portsmouth on Wednesday, May 12 to start sectional quarterfinals and to determine district seeds.
“This ties our record for participants at district with four in 2019,” said Waverly coach Matt Morrison. “We had Penn (Morrison) and Brandon (Nibert) in singles, and Ryan Dunn and Chase Downing in doubles.”
Qualifying on Tuesday also left less to worry about on Wednesday.
“It is always nice to qualify and then just play loose the next day,” said Coach Morrison.
Although they tied the top number of district participants, the Tigers followed by doing something new for the program — winning singles and doubles sectional titles in the same year. Penn Morrison captured the singles crown, while Nibert and Lamerson won in doubles.
Starting his run to the singles title, Penn Morrison beat an opponent from Gallia Academy 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. He matched that score in the semifinals, defeating a player from Athens in the semifinals 6-0, 6-1. That sent Morrison to the finals where he squared off with the No. 3 seed from Athens. Morrison won that match 6-1, 6-2 to secure his first sectional title.
The last time Penn Morrison had the opportunity to play for a sectional title as a freshman, he lost to then senior Brandon Nibert. The two players faced off for a district title bid in the next round, and Morrison won that one. That sent both players to state. No boys tennis was played in 2020 due to coronavirus fears.
Morrison, who already had two Southern Ohio Conference Player of the Year titles, two SOC singles titles, one district championship, and secured Second Team All-Ohio by qualifying for the state tennis tournament and winning a match.
Looking at doubles action in Wednesday’s seeding action, Lamerson and Nibert, the top-seeded doubles team, defeated Ironton 6-0, 6-3 in the quarterfinal round and then defeated Athens (the No. 4 seed) in the semifinal round 6-4, 6-1 to advance to the final versus two Jackson seniors, who were the No. 1 and 2 singles players teamed up together.
“Jackson had knocked off the No. 2 seed Minford in the first round and had been playing very well for the entire tourney. I knew we’d have to play really well because they attacked the net and played solidly,” said Coach Morrison.
“We started slowly off to 0-3 and then started to find our rhythm. We served well, hit the ball deep, played solid, and escaped 6-4 in the first set, and ran away 6-2 after that for sectional title.”
Stulley lost a tough three setter 6-2, 5-7, 2-6 in a roller coaster match versus a player from Athens.
“He served for the match at 5-4 and had two match points but didn’t convert and ended up losing the set 5-7,” said Morrison. “Then Mark started cramping up and took medical timeout. We did all we could, but they wouldn’t subside in time and he was hampered the rest of the day. He lost that match, as he was just unable to move normally the rest of the day.”
Stulley bounced back to beat a player from Gallia Academy, and then played a third match versus Wheelersburg.
“Mark really just couldn’t move anymore, as he lost 2-6, 4-6 versus a player he had already beaten in regular season without much trouble,” said Morrison “So at the end of the day, four guys headed to districts like we had in 2019.”
According to Coach Morrison, Waverly hasn’t won a sectional title in doubles since 2013, when Philip Hart and Nathan Wilburn achieved that honor. This will also be Waverly’s third straight singles sectional title since Brandon Nibert won in back-to-back years in 2018 and 2019. Penn Morrison’s win makes it three total sectional singles titles for the Tigers.
Since Matt Morrison has been coaching, they have won five doubles titles including: Ben McDonie/Sam McDonie in 2003, Ben McDonie/Blair Taylor in 2004 and 2005, Philip Hart/Nathan Wilburn in 2013, and now Waylon Lamerson and Caden Nibert in 2021.
This will also be the 17th district tennis tournament appearance for Waverly, since Matt Morrison has been coaching.
Coach Morrison hopes his Tigers can add to the program’s district titles this year. So far, Penn Morrison has the program’s only district title, coming when he won it over teammate Brandon Nibert in the 2019 season.
Coach Morrison and the Tigers also hope they will add to their four state tournament appearances. Ben McDonie and Blair Taylor made it in doubles in 2004. Then Brandon Nibert made it in singles in 2017, 2018 and 2019. He was joined by Penn Morrison in 2019.
It will all be determined on Saturday in Portsmouth where the Tigers will be aiming to send multiple players to the state tournament.
