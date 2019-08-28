In a battle of Tigers, the ones from Waverly came out on top.
On Tuesday evening, the Waverly Tigers traveled to play the Circleville Tigers in a soccer game, coming away with a 3-1 triumph over the hosting school.
"Waverly came out ready this evening," said Waverly coach Bryan Smith. "We moved the ball well in the middle field, which opened up our attacking in the offense."
According to Coach Smith, Waverly’s #5 František Podlaha placed a wonderful ball back across the field to Grayson Diener for the opening score of the game with 35:51 to go in the first half. Waverly was able get on the board again with 18:28 to go in the half, when Adam Pyzik placed a corner kick in the box, and it was knocked in by a Circleville Tiger player. Circleville would fight back and score a few minutes later off a few miscues by the Waverly Tiger defense.
Just when looked like the Waverly Tigers would be going into halftime with a 2-1 lead, Diener drew a foul just outside the Circleville penalty box. Diener quickly placed the ball, and without waiting for the 10-yard space, he whipped a ball to the back post beating the keeper to put the Tigers of Waverly up 3-1 with under a minute to go in the half.
With the Waverly Tigers ready to come out and build their lead, the halftime break was cut short with four minutes left when the thunder started rolling in. After about an hour of waiting with the thunder rolling and lighting strikes, the two coaches agreed to end the game as the weather wasn’t going to let up anytime soon.
Smith said Waverly’s goalkeeper Aaron Haynes had a very good game, coming out and making some very big stops in the box.
"I'm very proud of his progress so far this season," said Smith.
Waverly will be back in action Thursday Night at Home vs Wheelersburg.
