Piketon vs. Southeastern - October 4, 2019

Rushing (No.-Yds., TDs): Austin Henderson 19-81; Sammy Savage 15-52, 2 TDs; Levi Gullion 4-2.

Passing: Levi Gullion 21-for-35 for 256 yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT.

Receiving (No.-Yds., TDs): Brody Fuller 3-69, 1 TD; Chris Chandler 5-65, 1 TD; Camren Loar 6-55; Johnny Burton 2-33; Austin Henderson 2-24; Logan Maynard 1-1, 1 TD.

Tackles: Austin Henderson 9, Kydan Potts 8, Sammy Savage 7, A.J. VanHoy 6, Johnny Burton 5, Easton Lansing 3, Bryce Wooldridge 3, Connor Galloway 1, Jeremy Copley 1, Camren Loar 1, Briar Thompson 1, Logan Maynard 1. 

Tackles for Loss: Sammy Savage 1, Connor Galloway 1.

Sacks (No.-Yds. Lost): A.J. VanHoy 2. 

Caused Fumbles: A.J. VanHoy 1.

Fumble Recoveries (No.-Yds. Return): Colin Alley 1, Jon Carpenter 1, Jeremy Copley 1.

Scoring: Sammy Savage - 2 TDs for 12 points; Chris Chandler - 1 TD for 6 points; Brody Fuller - 1 TD for 6 points; Logan Maynard - 1 TD for 6 points; Levi Gullion - 1 conversion for 2 points; Jorge del Rio - 2-for-3 on point-after kicks for 2 points.  

