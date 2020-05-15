Over the years, Shawnee State's nationally acclaimed digital simulation and gaming program has produced many of the nation's, and world's finest up-and-coming workers in the gaming, engineering and programming industries.
If the accomplishments that Liam Ward have earned are of any indication, the senior is well on his way to an amazing career.
A senior who is finishing up his academic work prior to graduation at Shawnee State, Ward has capped off his career at SSU in a strong fashion -- which was evident with the senior's earning of the 2020 Gaming and Engineering Technology Award as part of the SSU Evening of Honors program.
"Honestly, I have no idea how they picked me over some of my peers," Ward said. "It really means a lot. All the hard work I put in the past four years working on labs, studying, and doing my best really paid off. Getting my degree was enough, but to be recognized by my professors and whoever else was involved in the selection process really is humbling."
A graduate of Fairfield High School in the northern suburbs of Cincinnati, Ward proved to be quite involved from an extracurricular standpoint, serving as the school's German Club President for two years, playing bass in orchestra, and playing as part of a band during his senior year of high school.
With no competitive eSports unit at Fairfield at the time, Ward competed in tournaments alongside his friends around the Cincinnati and Southwestern Ohio areas prior to arriving at Shawnee State.
Since making the trek to SSU, Ward's love for Esports has only grown, especially as he's competed alongside his teammates in Smash Brothers Melee gameplay. The senior's favorite memories include a ninth-place finish in Grail 1 competition, along with being ranked as the 10th best player in the Cincinnati metropolitian area during the fall and winter of 2019.
In the former event, Ward claimed an 8-3 overall record in Smash Brothers Melee singles competition. He also led the Smash Brothers Melee Crew unit to Grand Finals, as the Bears defeated Cincinnati twice to advance to the championship matchup against Ohio State before falling to the Buckeyes.
"It has been an absolute honor to play the greatest video game ever made for my university," Ward said. "Being able to practice for hours on end and have it mean something to someone more than just myself has been a very fulfilling experience. Playing for the university has forced me to push myself to improve more than ever before. I am very proud of the improvements I've made in my Melee play as well as the improvements that the rest of the Smash squad have made. As for the esports coaching staff at SSU, they're absolutely incredible," Ward said. "They're always supportive through tough losses or great wins. Travis, being the FGC coach, was always there to help through mental game issues I've had. Anytime an event popped up they were there trying to get us funding to go. Great coaches. Great people."
In addition to the lasting memories that Ward has formulated as a gamer, the senior -- who is known by Squatch as per his gamertag -- is particularly fond of defeating Chris Elvy, also known as Qwik, in Collegiate StarLeague singles play after failing to defeat Elvy a single time during his college career prior to that juncture.
"Chris Elvy (Qwik) has been my practice partner for four years now," Ward said. "For four years I could not take a set off of him. In CSL singles this past semester, I finally took my first set off him. From an outside perspective, probably not my best win. For me, easily my best win."
Beyond his success as a gamer, however, Ward is well on his way to a successful path professionally. The senior currently holds a 3.56 GPA and upon graduating from SSU, will be accepting a job with Edaptive Computing Inc., a company in Dayton that specializes in innovative technologies. The company, according to its website, produces "rapid analysis, optimization, automation, and assurance of System of Systems and processes to a variety of U.S. Department of Defense and Commercial Sector customers."
"It has been an absolute blessing to meet all the people I have met," Ward said. "I've made so many incredible friends and had so many great mentors over the years. I look forward to starting my career with the foundation that all these people have given me. Shawnee and Portsmouth will certainly be in my heart forever. I'm interested in continuing to grow and learn as a programmer."
