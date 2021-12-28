A balanced attack that saw five Western basketball players reach double figure scoring led to a 60-35 road win at Peebles Thursday evening.
Senior Reed Brewster led the charge, scoring 16 while hitting four three-pointers. Freshman Drew Haggy added 12 points, followed by senior Kolten Miller with 11, senior Noah Whitt with 10 and junior Chase Carter with 10.
Peebles tried to keep up to Western’s pace, but the visiting Indians of Pike County staked an early lead and held it throughout the game.
Whitt led Western’s attack in the opening quarter with six points, followed by five from Miller. Brewster and Haggy each hit from long distance, as WHS moved ahead of Peebles 17-10.
The second quarter saw Carter get into the action, joining Haggy and Brewster. Those three combined for 13 points, while the defense limited Peebles to 10 points once again. At the half, Western’s lead was 30-20.
Western ultimately put the game away by outscoring Peebles 24-5 in the third quarter. Brewser led the charge again, generating eight points. Miller provided six, Carter and Whitt added four each, and Haggy contributed a bucket. Heading to the final frame, Western was ahead 54-25.
In the final quarter, Western senior Wyatt Grooms had the opportunity to join the scoring, hitting from the foul line, as the visiting Indians finished the 60-35 win.
Western improved to 10-2 overall with the victory. The Indians will get back into Southern Ohio Conference Division I action on Jan. 4 at Sciotoville East.
WHS — 17 13 24 6 — 60
PHS — 10 10 5 10 — 35
WESTERN (60) — Reed Brewster 2 4 0-0 16, Sean Kerns 0 0 0-0 0, Kameron Janes 0 0 0-0 0, Logan Lightle 0 0 0-0 0, Drew Haggy 4 1 1-2 12, Nic Lightle 0 0 0-0 0, Kolten Miller 5 0 1-2 11, Colt Henderson 0 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Grooms 0 0 1-2 1, Dylon Shelpman 0 0 0-0 0, Noah Whitt 5 0 0-0 10, Gavin Myers 0 0 0-0 0, Chase Carter 4 0 2-4 10, TOTALS 20 5 5-10 60.
PEEBLES (35) — Elijah Jones 0 0 4-6 4, Mason Sims 2 0 2-3 6, Alan McCoy 8 0 0-0 16, Zane Potter 0 0 1-2 1, Hayder Crum 0 0 0-0 0, Cory Reed 2 0 2-4 6, Zane Ketchly 1 0 0-0 2, Remington Beckham 0 0 0-0 0, Dalton Wilkinson 0 0 0-0 0, Gage Evans 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 13 0 9-15 35.
