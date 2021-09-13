Waverly took on several Southern Ohio Conference teams in a home golf match at Dogwood Hills on Sept. 9.
Ultimately, Wheelersburg took the win with a team score of 176, followed by South Webster (186), Minford (190), Waverly (208) and Oak Hill (226). Wheelersburg's Owen Mault was the match medalist after shooting a 36.
For the hosting Tigers, Zander King led the way with a 48, followed by Cody Beekman (50), Ben Nichols (52), Tanner Nichols (58), Conner Snyder (60), and Owen Moorehead (67).
The next matches on the schedule for the Tigers are Sept. 14 at the Elks Country Club near McDermott and Sept. 16 at Franklin Valley near Jackson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.