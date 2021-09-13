Waverly took on several Southern Ohio Conference teams in a home golf match at Dogwood Hills on Sept. 9. 

Ultimately, Wheelersburg took the win with a team score of 176, followed by South Webster (186), Minford (190), Waverly (208) and Oak Hill (226). Wheelersburg's Owen Mault was the match medalist after shooting a 36. 

For the hosting Tigers, Zander King led the way with a 48, followed by Cody Beekman (50), Ben Nichols (52), Tanner Nichols (58), Conner Snyder (60), and Owen Moorehead (67). 

The next matches on the schedule for the Tigers are Sept. 14 at the Elks Country Club near McDermott and Sept. 16 at Franklin Valley near Jackson.

