Waverly was back in action on the hardwood Thursday night after not playing in the last 10 days. The Lady Tigers improved to 10-4 on the season as they defeated the Washington Court House Lady Blue Lions 46-33.
“Give credit: we didn’t know what we were going to have coming out. We haven't played in 10 days so we were a little nervous at the beginning and they (the Waverly girls) came out prepared and ready to play,” said Tigers head coach John Bonifield.
“I thought we came out in the first half and played with a lot of energy, effort, we were focused, we played together, and our defense was on point. And then you always worry at halftime. You like to maybe continue playing like that in the third quarter. In the second half, we tend to get a little relaxed, lose focus, lose energy, and they outplayed us in the second half. Give (Washington) Court House credit for that.”
Morgan Crabtree and Kelli Stewart scored back-to-back buckets to give Waverly a 5-0 lead to begin the game. Ava Little then connected on a triple with 4:13 to go in the quarter, as the Tigers jumped out to an 8-2 lead. The Tigers then pushed the lead to 15-2 after the first quarter.
The scoring continued. With 4:14 to play in the second quarter, Bailey Vulgamore capped off a 7-0 Tiger run connecting on a trifecta giving them a 22-2 lead. Waverly would then lead 28-3 at the intermission.
“In the first half, we were contesting a lot of shots and were able to get defensive rebounds and get out in transition — something we love to do. Anytime we do that, we think we’re a pretty good team. And (the) first half showed when we want to sit down and engage in defensive stops, we can get out in transition. So the first half was one of the best first halves we’ve had all year long,” Bonifield mentioned.
The Blue Lions cut the lead to 34-11 with 3:01 to go in the third. Each team would then score four more points as the Tigers led 38-15 after three. Caris Risner, Delaney Tackett and Vulgamore would score for the Tigers in the fourth quarter as Waverly would go on to win 46-33.
“We were able to get some people in, and work Sarah (Thompson) back into game action. (It is the) first time she’s played in about six weeks, so that’s nice to see. And it’s nice to look and see steady output between Kelli, Bailey and Ava. That’s the three (players) that's been leading us all year long, so when they get their points, we seem to do just fine. We need that to continue, and Sarah to get back healthy. We know Morgan’s (Crabtree) going to compete and DT (Delany Tackett) is going to make shots when she needs to, and we’ve got a good bench right now with Caris (Risner), Aubree (Fraley), and Aerian (Tackett).”
Stewart led the way with 16 points and seven rebounds. Bailey Vulgamore scored 13 points, along with three rebounds. Ava Little scored nine points. Caris Risner finished with four points while Delaney Tackett and Morgan Crabtree each scored two. Aaralyne Estep led the Blue Lions with 13 points and seven rebounds.
Waverly was 19-of-43 from the floor and connected on three triples. Washington was 13-of-50 from the floor and connected on two trifectas. The Tigers were 5-of-12 from the free throw line, while the Blue Lions were 5-11. Waverly won the rebounding battle 30-24. The Tigers will be back in action on Saturday afternoon as they host Hillsboro.
“That’s going to be key. That’s another D2 (Division II) opponent, and you're always looking ahead to the tournament draw. So anytime you can get a D2 win, it’s big. We’ll come in tomorrow get a game plan and get what we’re going to do against Hillsboro prepared with the girls, and hopefully Saturday come out focused and ready to play.”
