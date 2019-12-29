Nobody in Pike County wanted to see the Pike County Rotary Cup leave and go to Athens County.
It took some late game heroics, an overtime session and a team effort, but the Waverly Tigers made sure it stayed in its home county. To keep the trophy in-house, the Tigers had to hold off the undefeated Alexander Spartans in the Waverly Holiday Classic championship basketball game. Waverly came from behind to force overtime and then had to come from behind again in the overtime session, winning 54-52. Sophomore Trey Robertson delivered a big-time three-pointer while getting knocked to the ground. His ensuing free throw put the Tigers ahead for good in the intense battle on the hardwood.
It was a closely contested game that lived up to championship expectations. It was played on Saturday afternoon in Waverly’s downtown gymnasium after Piketon defeated Western in the consolation game 54-34. The opening rounds on Friday night saw Waverly beat Piketon 45-33, while Alexander defeated Western 51-41.
After trading buckets and leads in the opening quarter, the Tigers found success in transition and stormed their way to a double-digit advantage, 34-23, at the half. The tables turned in the third quarter, as the Spartans put together a 16-0 run to go up by five and take that lead into the final frame, 43-38.
In the fourth quarter, Tigers scrapped and clawed to come from behind, forcing overtime with a crucial offensive rebound and putback from sophomore Will Futhey that tied the contest at 47-47 with 31.4 remaining. Alexander played for the final shot, but the Tigers had it well defended, sending the game into an extra session.
Waverly continued to play from behind in the four-minute overtime session after Alexander’s lone freshman, Kyler D’Augustino, hit a pair of free throws with 2:19 left to make it 49-47 in favor of the Spartans. Alexander senior JK Kearns increased the lead to three, 50-47, with 48.1 left when he hit the second of two attempts.
With time running out, the Tigers did not give up. Zeke Brown drew contact underneath and then pulled Waverly back within one when he went to the line and hit two freebies with 38.9 left, 50-49. Alexander answered with a drive by D’Augustino, who put his team ahead by three again, 52-49, hitting two more foul shots with 35.3 left. With time running out, the Tigers needed a spark. They found it in sophomore Trey Robertson.
The Tigers ran a play to set a screen for Robertson beyond the three-point line with the Spartans chasing him. Robertson elevated with a double-pump, and fired up the shot, hitting it while falling backwards and getting fouled. That tied the game at 52-52 and stopped the clock with 23.4 seconds to go. Robertson stepped to the foul line and swished his free throw, giving the Tigers the 53-52 lead. Now they were tasked with keeping the Spartans from scoring in the final 23.4 seconds.
JK Kearns attempted a well-defended three-pointer that wouldn’t fall. But in a fight for the rebound in the paint, the Tigers were whistled for a foul, sending Chapman to the line with 4.8 seconds to go. Chapman missed the first, giving the Tigers hope. Then he missed the second, and Zeke Brown secured the defensive rebound. The Spartans instantly fouled Brown, who went to the line with 2.9 seconds on the clock and hit his first free throw to increase the lead to 54-52. After Brown missed the second, the Spartans grabbed the defensive rebound and took a timeout with 2.1 left. Brown had the opportunity to play hero again, snagging the Alexander inbound pass to seal the win for the Tigers.
“I was a little nervous. I’m glad those (foul) shots went down for me,” said Brown, who was a starting tight end and linebacker for the Tigers during the football season and pulled from his skills on the gridiron in the final possession. “Coach (Robertson) told me to play defensive back on that last play. It was a great win for our team.”
Brown had some big shots and plays for the Tigers throughout the game, resulting in the Waverly coaching staff naming him to the Holiday Classic All-Tournament team.
He caught an alley-oop pass from Robertson to tie the game 13-13 late in the first quarter. Alexander scored on back-to-back possessions to go up 17-14, only to have Brown take advantage of being left unguarded beyond the three-point line. Brown swished the wide-open shot. Then Tanner Smallwood finished the quarter with a post-move to put the Tigers ahead 18-17.
“Our goal was not to let them get 10 rebounds in the first half, but they got them early,” said senior center Tanner Smallwood. “We just had to bear down and fight our way back into it.”
Starting the second quarter, Waverly used the momentum gained to add to the lead. Waverly forced four straight turnovers by Alexander, resulting in eight points for the Tigers and a 26-17 lead.
First, Robertson secured a defensive rebound after a Spartan miss on a three, firing it ahead to Michael Goodman who passed to Will Futhey for the bucket. Brown had the next rebound, and this time Goodman had the opportunity to score, making the lead 22-17. Waverly’s defense continued to work with Goodman having another fast break bucket. Another defensive stop led to Robertson having a fast break of his own, pulling up to hit a jumper and make the score 26-17 midway through the quarter.
Then Alexander found a little success from long distance. JK Kearns hit a pair of threes to cut it back to 26-23. Those were the only triples the Spartans hit, going 2-for-11 in the second quarter. Then Waverly scored the final eight points to make the lead 34-23. Alexander was winning the rebound battle late in the half, getting off seven shots in the final minute (0-for-6 from two-point range, 0-for-1 from three-point range). That allowed the Tigers to preserve the 11-point lead 34-23 at the half.
Waverly’s head coach, Travis Robertson, talked about the difference between the second and the third quarters.
“They shot 16 threes in the first half. When you shoot those and you don’t make them, it results in long rebounds. Our guards did a good job of rebounding the long ones. We started pushing it in transition and got easy shots. We put them in a bad spot with us going downhill in transition,” said Robertson.
“In the second half, we didn’t get as many run-out opportunities as we had in the first half. They stopped settling for the three in the second half. They made us play in the half court. When we get in the half court, we don’t have a lot of ball handlers out there. For us to be able to execute in the half court, it can be difficult.”
D’Augustino had the job of guarding Trey Robertson in the second half, holding him to one bucket until he hit a three-pointer while getting fouled and then hit the ensuing free throw. That flipped the momentum Waverly’s way.
Starting the third quarter, Alexander continued that effort on the glass. Easley scored to cut the lead to nine before Waverly’s Zeke Brown hit to make it 11 again, 36-25, in the opening minute. Then the Spartans began a 16-0 run with a pair of free throws from Luke Chapman, who scored 9 of the next 12 points, including a three-point play to put Alexander in front 37-36 with 3:04 left in the quarter. Schaller and Easley each followed with a bucket to extend the lead to five, 41-36. Robertson was able to hit his first bucket of the second half before the Spartans answered with another one from Chapman in the paint, 43-38, to end the quarter.
Waverly scored six points in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter. Brown had the first two Waverly baskets to cut the Alexander lead to one, 43-42. D’Augustino stretched the lead to three again by scoring his team’s first points. Then Goodman was able to draw a foul and hit a pair of shots, getting the Tigers within one again. For the next two minutes, the two teams battled each other without scoring. Finally, D’Augustino hit to make it 47-44 with a little over three minutes to go in regulation. Futhey had the opportunity to cut the lead to two with 1:54 to go when Alexander’s Kaleb Easley fouled out of the game. Futhey hit the second of two free throw opportunities, 47-45. Robertson had the opportunity to pull his Tigers closer from the line, but missed the front end of a one-and-one. But Futhey jumped in and secured the offensive rebound, putting it back up to tie the game at 47-47, ultimately sending the game to overtime.
“Will Futhey’s rebound was tremendous. We got a big defensive stop,” said Coach Robertson. “Michael Goodman did a good job getting through a screen and sitting down and defending. D’Augustino is very good for a freshman. He doesn’t look like a freshman. He’s going to have a really good career for them.”
Goodman, who was tasked with sticking to D’Augustino the whole game, loves his role as the player who does the dirty work. He also has been thrust into a part-time ball handling role for the Tigers, sharing the duties with Trey Robertson. Goodman was rewarded with the Holiday Classic Most Valuable Player Award for his relentless effort throughout the game.
“I want to give big props to Trey for hitting that three-pointer at the end. That was an amazing shot. Winning and bringing the championship back to Waverly is really great,” said Goodman.
“I’m not an offensive threat. My job is to do whatever I can or need to do to help my team win. My role on the team is to be the pest or the bully and bother the other team. I love it. That’s my favorite part of the game.”
Brown led the Tigers with a career varsity high of 16 points. Robertson followed with 15 points and also handed out nine assists. Will Futhey and Tanner Smallwood each grabbed six rebounds. Goodman also had a pair of assists.
Coach Robertson gave his son some praise for the three-pointer and free throw that generated the four-point play to give the Tigers the lead.
“Trey made a big shot. He struggled offensively this whole weekend,” said Coach Robertson. “For him to step up and make that shot at that time was huge for our team.”
D’Augustino finished with 17 points to lead the Spartans. Chapman recorded a double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds. Kearns provided 10 points.
Unofficially, Alexander won the rebounding battle with 28, compared to Waverly’s 25 rebounds. The Tigers had 12 turnovers, while the Spartans suffered through seven. Alexander hit just 6-of-25 shots (24 percent) from three-point land, while the Tigers connected on 3-of-9 (33 percent).
“The most impressive thing about today was that my guys showed me something,” said Waverly coach Travis Robertson. “Our goal is to get better each time we step on the floor. Today made us better. They punched us hard in the third quarter. We were able to keep battling and make some plays when we needed them.”
Waverly’s win knocked the Spartans from the unbeaten ranks. Coming into the game, they were 7-0.
“Alexander is really good. I knew they would be better than they were against Western. You take the seven-footer out of the lineup (Caleb Terry, injured), and it makes a big difference for them, especially on the defensive side,” said Robertson. “Being seven-feet tall and in front of the rim makes things extremely tough (for opponents) to finish. Hopefully Terry gets better and gets back. In Division III, I think they have a chance to make a big run.”
Waverly improves to 6-2 overall with the Holiday Classic championship. The Tigers are also 3-1 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. They will get back into league play when they take on the Eastern Eagles on Friday, Jan. 3 at home.
AHS - 17 6 20 4 5 - 52
WHS - 18 16 4 9 7 - 54
ALEXANDER (52) — Markins 0 1 0-2 3, JK Kearns 0 3 1-2 10, Kaleb Easley 2 1 0-3 7, Trey Schaller 2 1 0-3 7, Kyler D’Augustino 5 1 6-6 19, Luke Chapman 4 0 3-5 11, TOTALS 12 6 10-19 52.
WAVERLY (54) — Tanner Smallwood 3 0 0-0 6, Trey Robertson 3 2 3-5 15, Will Futhey 3 0 3-6 9, Zeke Brown 5 1 3-4 16, Michael Goodman 2 0 2-4 6, Wade Futhey 0 0 0-0 0, Grayson Diener 1 0 0-0 2, Jackson Wise 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 17 3 11-19 54.
