Running through the morning fog along the Ohio River in the Portsmouth Invitational at Earl Thomas Conley Park, the Waverly cross country teams brought back several strong individual performances on Saturday, Oct. 3.
In the high school girls race, Rock Hill recorded the team victory with 46 points, followed by Vinton County (50), Huntington (73), Northwest (99), Waverly (114) and River Valley (119).
Individually, River Valley's Lauren Twyman was the overall winner, finishing in 19:44.14. Katy Seas of Peebles was the runner-up in 20:01.11. Then it was Waverly junior Olivia Cisco who recorded third in 20:18.97. The next two Lady Tigers were Julia Clark (26th, 24:11.23) and Olivia Russell (39th, 26:30.39), followed closely by Hannah Swinning (43rd, 27:01.68) and Hannah Remy (47th, 27:52.34).
In the high school boys race, Northwest's Landen Smith was the overall winner, finishing in 16:23.06. Teammate Josh Shope was the runner-up in 16:33.91. Northwest also claimed the team title with 42 points, followed by runner-up Rock Hill (77), Vinton County (83), Waverly (83), Huntington (117), Minford (155), River Valley (156), Peebles (160), and Hillsboro (251).
The Tigers had three runners were in the top 15 with sophomore Mitch Green securing sixth in 17:22.12 to lead the charge. Junior Aidan Kelly was the next Tiger across the line, securing ninth in 18:15.94. Teammate Jack Monroe was just under five seconds behind, finishing 11th in 18:20.81. A.J. Sibole (23rd, 19:22.84) and Ty Reisinger (42nd, 20:44.5) completed the top five. Alex Stoller (58th, 22:36.28) and Maddox Bock (64th, 24:02.34) rounded out the results for the Tigers.
In the junior high boys competition, Eastern's Aiden Werner won the 3,200-meter race, finishing in 11:06.31, followed by runner-up Samuel Boyd of Vinton County (11:21.12).
Teamwise, Fairland took the title with 65 points, followed by Bishop Flaget (74), Vinton County (82), Rock Hill (95), Eastern (117), Hillsboro (170), Peebles (174), Huntington (180) and Waverly (192).
Leading the charge for Waverly individually was Lane Bear, who was eighth overall in 12:27.72. He was followed by Sam Walsh (26th, 13:37.09), Zarian Canter (55th, 16:53.59), Jeremiah Miller (57th, 17:10.15), Max Monroe (58th, 17:13.68), and Eli Hobbs (62nd, 17:39).
In the junior high girls competition, Bailey Russell of Fairland won the race at 13:01.75, followed by Abigail Heffernan of River Valley in 13:16.18.
Hillsboro claimed the team title with 47 points, followed by Fairland (53), Bishop Flaget (65), Huntington (69) and Waverly (91).
Individually for Waverly, Mallory Roberts led the way, taking 12th in 15:19.47. Next was Quinn Shaffer (16th, 15:43.75), followed by Carly Dixon (31st, 18:17.93), Ava Robertson (32nd, 18:52), Caitlyn Dyke (35th, 20:43.44) and Hadlee Carsee (39th, 24:04.97).
The Tigers were tentatively scheduled to compete in a meet at Unioto on Saturday, Oct. 10.
