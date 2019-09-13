It seemed like everything that could go wrong did for the Waverly Tigers Friday night at Raidiger Field.
Waverly lost the turnover battle and ultimately lost the game to the visiting Unioto Shermans 41-14 in a game that was delayed in the third quarter by a storm with an outburst of rain. The Tigers lost two fumbles in the first half, and then suffered through an interception and a fumble that led to Unioto’s final touchdown of the night.
Waverly junior quarterback Haydn’ Shanks, who has been playing injured, was in and out of the game. Twice in the first half, Shanks was helped off the field. He returned after the first hit, but after the second time, sophomore Wade Futhey took over quarterbacking duties.
Unioto racked up 218 yards on the ground between four different players. Waverly senior Payton Shoemaker had 201 of the 215 yards the Tigers generated. But the Shermans had the ability to control the line of scrimmage and the clock.
Waverly had the ball first and by all appearances seemed on the way to the end zone. But the drive stalled on the 22-yard line and Unioto took over after getting a fourth-down stop.
Unioto used short and steady gains on the ground, mixing runs from Jamarcus Carroll, quarterback Isaac Little and Chris Scaggs. The Shermans moved to the 28-yard line where Little went for the home run ball, lauching a pass to the corner of the end zone. But senior Grayson Diener swatted a would-be 25-yard touchdown pass away. However, Little came back with another pass, hitting Scaggs for 19 yards. Then Carroll finished the drive by breaking a nine-yard run. The kick was good from Gage Stout, giving the Shermans the 7-0 lead.
Once the Tigers got the ball back, they didn’t keep it for long. On third down, Shanks was out of options and looked to pick up some yardage on the run, but he was hit hard and the ball popped out. It was recovered by Unioto on the Waverly 25-yard line.
With little ground to cover, the Shermans turned the ball over to Carroll, who covered the 25 yards in three rushes, using a long run of 18 yards to set up a final five-yard run for the score, 13-0. Unioto’s point-after attempt failed. Just 2:21 remained in the quarter.
The Tigers responded, inspired as Shanks returned to the field briefly. Diener provided a 37-yard kickoff return, moving the ball to the Waverly 43-yard line. Shoemaker ran for three more yards, followed by a 5-yard completion from Shanks to Mark Stulley. Then Shoemaker brought the Waverly crowd to its feet, finding his way through traffic for a 39-yard run, moving the ball to the Sherman 10-yard line. That set Waverly up for a 10-yard touchdown pass from Shanks to Mark Stulley. Grayson Diener’s point after was good, making the score 13-7 at that point.
Unioto’s ground game was tough to stop. But the Tigers appeared to have a big play equalizer when Little aimed a 22-yard pass toward the end zone. There Grayson Diener appeared to bring the scoring drive to an end, snatching Little’s pass to the end zone and returning it 100 yards all the way to the Waverly end zone, only to see it nullified by a penalty.
Unioto got the ball back, and five plays later, Little hit Byrd Green in the corner of the end zone on a three-yard pass for the Shermans’ third TD. A bad snap on the extra point try rolled away from the kicker and Waverly freshman linebacker Wyatt Crabtree delivered a punishing tackle. At that point, Unioto led 19-7.
Waverly looked to answer, putting together a slow and steady drive with multiple short runs from Shoemaker. Shanks also completed three passes to Phoenix Wolf and another to Stulley as the Tigers moved into Unioto territory. Shanks wasn’t able to complete the drive, and Wade Futhey entered the lineup. Futhey’s first completion went to Zeke Brown, who tried to get out of the clutches of a tackler and lost the ball when he hit the ground. Sherman Landon Gumm recovered the fumble with 1:41 left in the half. The Shermans seemed content to let the time run out and not try to score again, as they would start the second half with the ball.
Needing a strong start to the second half, the Waverly defense was able to produce a stop, forcing the Shermans to go three-and-out to start the third quarter. It didn’t take too long for the Tigers to answer. Facing third down and six, Shoemaker, who appeared to be boxed in by the Shermans, took the handoff from Futhey and spun his way to an electric 41-yard TD sprint. Diener’s point-after was good, cutting the Unioto lead to 19-14 with 8:59 left in the third quarter. That was as close as Waverly could come to the visiting Shermans.
Unioto came back with another scoring drive, using seven plays to cover 72 yards. Carroll took the handoff from Little, scoring from two yards out to put the Shermans up by two scores. Little completed a conversion pass to Jordan Thomas, pushing the lead to 27-14.
The Tigers responded with a methodical drive, picking up small chunks of yardage with Shoemaker doing the bulk of the work on the ground. The Tigers faced fourth-down-and-four on the Unioto seven-yard line. Shoemaker gave his best effort behind the Tiger O-line to pick up the needed yardage, but was stopped short, giving the Shermans the ball just as the third quarter came to an end. Time was running out for the Tigers.
Waverly’s defense was up to the task of getting another stop and forced a punt. The Tiger offense began on the Waverly 33-yard line. On the first play, the Shermans had the ball back as Caleb Smith intercepted Wade Futhey’s pass.
That turnover allowed the Shermans to begin on their own 43-yard line. The big play of the drive came when Little broke free on a 60-yard run before he was finally tracked down by Wyatt Crabtree. Carroll finished the drive, scoring from five yards out. The kick from Stout was good, giving Unioto the 34-14 lead with 4:08 left in the game.
Waverly’s next drive also ended in a turnover. Shoemaker was trying to find a hole at midfield when he was hit for a fumble. Sherman Chris Scaggs recovered the ball and ran 48 yards for another Unioto touchdown. The kick was good, making the score 41-14, essentially bringing the game to a close.
For Unioto, Carroll finished with 21 carries for 85 yards and four touchdowns. Carroll was also 1-for-1 passing, completing a 29-yard pass to Isaac Little early in the game. Little was 9-for-13 passing for 111 yards and a touchdown. Byrd Green caught three passes for 43 yards and a touchdown.
For Waverly, Payton Shoemaker carried the ball 28 times for 201 yards and a touchdown. Wade Futhey was 9-for-18 passing for 59 yards with an interception, while Shanks was 10-for-15 for 79 yards and a touchdown. Mark Stulley had nine catches for 63 yards and a touchdown to lead the receivers.
Defensively, J.T. Barnett led the Tigers with 11 tackles, including three for a combined loss of nine yards. Wyatt Crabtree added eight tackles, while Payton Shoemaker had 6.5. Kenton Richter led Unioto with nine tackles and a fumble recovery.
The Tigers will look to bounce back on the road, as they travel to Fairland Friday night to take on the Dragons. Unioto will begin Scioto Valley Conference play at home against the Piketon Redstreaks.
