In a championship battle, the team with the fewest mistakes often emerges as the victor.
At Northwest’s Roy Rogers Field Friday night, the hosting Mohawks took advantages of their opportunities by snagging the momentum and an early lead. The end result was a 42-20 win by the home team and sole possession of first place in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play with one week left in the regular season.
For the first time all year, the Eagles lost the turnover battle. The scoring between the two teams was an even 6-6, but the first half deficit was too much for the Eagles to overcome.
In the first half, the Eagles found themselves down by three scores quickly, as the Mohawks turned several miscues into points.
Eastern’s first possession ended in a quick punt. The Mohawks took advantage with Brayden Campbell breaking a 32-yard touchdown run with 7:14 left in the opening quarter, going up 7-0 following the kick from Dakota Secrest.
The Eagles didn’t even get to run a play before the Mohawks had the ball again. Northwest’s short onside kick was recovered by Charlie Martin, giving the Eagles the ball at midfield. But a bad snap on the first play from scrimmage saw Northwest take the ball and more momentum. Eventually they finished their second scoring drive of the night with Campbell getting the handoff and scoring from five yards out. The lead moved to 14-0.
“We’ve won the turnover battle every game until tonight,” said Eastern coach Scott Tomlison. “We haven’t had all of these fumbles. We beat ourselves. We spotted them a 14-0 lead and all of that momentum with two fumbles.”
Eastern’s next drive ended in a turnover on downs. Then it was one play for the Mohawks with Campbell breaking a 45 yard run, pushing Northwest’s lead to 21-0 with 2:32 left in the opening quarter.
Down 21-0, the Eagles continued to fight. They had driven into Mohawk territory where a fumble occurred on a Northwest 35-yard line. But this time, Northwest didn’t turn it into points, as the Eastern defense stepped up to record its first stop of the night.
But the offense couldn’t gain any traction, eventually calling on Chase Carter for a punt. The Eagles had new life when the Mohawks were penalized for roughing the kicker. A 15-yard penalty and a first down followed but Eagles couldn’t do anything with it, eventually calling on Carter to punt again.
The Mohawks ran just two plays before losing the ball on a fumble with Eastern’s Matt Conley making the recovery. The short field was just what the Eagles needed.
They were able to manufacture a quick strike via a 27-yard yard pass to the end zone from Wyatt Hines to Logan Clemmons. Leaping high, Clemmons wrestled off two defenders in the air and came down with the ball, cutting the lead to 21-6.
Northwest looked to answer, driving to the Eastern 5-yard line. But when the ball squirted out from a pile, Eastern’s Dillion Mattox was quick to get there and collect it, turning on the jets and juking past a would-be tackler at midfield to cap a 95-yard touchdown return. That made the score 21-12 with 4:51 left in the half.
That was as close as the Eagles could pull. The Mohawks came back with another touchdown, as Campbell once again broke free for a 70-yard sprint to the end zone.
Looking to trim into Northwest’s 28-12 lead just before the half, Eastern drove to the goal line before giving up a pick-6 interception. Northwest’s Tanner Bolin grabbed the ball and returned it 98 yards, creating a 35-12 lead with 6 seconds to play in the half.
“We cut it to almost two touchdowns and threw that pick right before the half,” said Tomlison. “That was a backbreaker. We didn’t have a timeout left to change the play. We called a play to the back of the end zone and they took it the full length of the field for a touchdown.”
The Mohawks scored for the final time on the opening drive of the second half, using up nearly nine minutes of clock with a mix of runs, a 42-12 lead.
Eastern’s final touchdown came with 10:45 left in the final quarter when Hines completed a 7-yard pass to senior Bryce Myers. Mattox followed with a conversion rush to make it 42-20.
“In the second half we played them dead even at 6-6. The kids were just uptight. I think maybe we put too much into it all week about being the championship game. I don’t know,” said Eastern coach Scott Tomlison.
“We had snaps rolling on the ground, we had option pitches laying on the ground, we missed blocks, we had blown defensive assignments leaving wide open holes. It just took our guys too long to settle in.
Northwest’s Brayden Campbell had the lion share of the Mohawks’ yardage, finishing with 26 carries for 254 yards as well as the first four touchdowns for his team.
“It was a championship game and they earned it. I told our guys to learn from it and grow from it. Don’t make excuses. They lined up and ran us over,” said Tomlison. “Hopefully, our juniors, sophomores and freshman can get back to this position next year and it will be a little different. Hopefully we will be back next year with another chance to get our first title.”
The Eagles will return home to face Franklin Furnace Green next Friday night.
