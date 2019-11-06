Passing: Levi Gullion 14-for-18 for 340 yards, 5 TDs.
Rushing: Austin Henderson 17-102, 1 TD; Levi Gullion 8-69, 1 TD; Sammy Savage 1-4.
Receiving: Johnny Burton 2-109, 2 TDs; Kydan Potts 5-91, 2 TDs; Camren Loar 3-80, 1 TD; Chris Chandler 1-23; Austin Henderson 1-19, Brody Fuller 2-18.
Tackles: Austin Henderson 11, Easton Lansing 9, Kydan Potts 9, A.J. VanHoy 9, Colin Alley 7, Sammy Savage 6, Jeremy Copley 5, Bryce Wooldridge 5, Steven Salyer 5, Levi Gullion 3, Johnny Burton 2, Logan Maynard 2, Mason Hartley 1, Kyle Akers 1.
Tackles for loss: Austin Henderson 1.
Sacks: Austin Henderson 1-10.
Hurries of opposing QB: Sammy Savage 1.
Scoring: Johnny Burton - 2 TDs and 1 conversion for 14 points; Kydan Potts - 2 TDs for 12 points; Austin Henderson - 1 TD for 6 points; Levi Gullion - 1 TD for 6 points; Jorge del Rio - 4 kick points; Tracy Swisher - 1 conversion for 2 points.
