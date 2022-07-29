CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Chillicothe Paints, presented by Adena Health System, battled back from an early deficit to beat the Lafayette Aviators 9-6 Tuesday night at VA Memorial Stadium.
Chillicothe (11-8, 32-18) took an early lead on a Tim Orr RBI groundout, scoring Hunter Klotz in the bottom of the first, making it 1-0 Paints.
To start the top of the second, Lafayette (8-12, 22-28) got the five of the first six batters of the inning on base via three hits, an error and a walk. They all scored, giving the Aviators a 5-1 lead.
The Paints immediately got two runs back in the bottom of the second, Gianni Passarelli walked and Jake Reifsnyder singled to start the inning. Santrel Farmer singled, scoring Passarelli and moving Reifsnyder to third. A wild pitch brought home Reifsnyder, cutting the Lafayette lead to 5-3.
The Aviators got one back in the top of the third, with Mike Snyder scoring on a sacrifice fly by Mike Koszewski, pushing it to a three-run game at 6-3.
Cameron Bowen hit his first home run of the season, a two-run blast to left field, scoring Kade Wroot, who doubled to leadoff the inning. That got the Paints to within one at 6-5.
Chillicothe tied the game in the bottom of the sixth when Tommy Thamann took a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch, pushing across Hunter Klotz, who singled earlier in the inning.
The Paints would add onto their lead in the bottom of the seventh when Orr hit a two-out, two-run single to right, scoring Farmer and Brett Carson, giving Orr his third and fourth RBIs on the night and the Paints a 9-6 lead, the eventual final.
Chillicothe starter Jake Norris picked up a no-decision after throwing five innings and allowing six runs, five earned, on seven hits while striking out four and walking three. Cal McAninch (2-1) earned his second win of the season, going two shutout innings and striking out two. Anthony Steele pitched the eighth inning, striking out two of the three batters he faced and Evan Wolf grabbed his fifth save of the season, striking out two of the three he faced. It’s Wolf’s fourth save against Lafayette.
After having the day off Wednesday, the Paints returned to action Thursday at VA Memorial Stadium to take on the Champion City Kings.
Although the Paints pushed out to a 6-3 lead after five innings of play, they couldn’t stop the Kings from adding five runs in the sixth inning and six more in the seventh en route to a 16-9 win.
Chillicothe’s Tommy Thamann led the way in RBIs, generating four in a 3-5 performance that included a double. Owen Wilson was 2-3 with a run and a pair of RBIs.
After traveling to West Virginia for a game on Friday, the Paints are set to return to VA Memorial Stadium for games on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday night, they will take on the West Virginia Miners at 7:05 p.m. Then on Sunday, they will face the Terre Haute Rex at 6:05 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.