Hoping to have a different fate than the Lady Tigers, the Waverly Tigers worked to keep the Wheelersburg Pirates from taking a sweep Thursday evening.
Waverly was looking to build on its performance from Tuesday night. The Tigers came out and hung with the Pirates for a good portion of the game, but ultimately fell 4-1.
"Waverly goalie Aaron Haynes came up with some really big saves tonight, despite allowing four goals," said Waverly coach Bryan Smith. "Wheelersburg scored first on an open goal when Haynes, the Waverly keeper, came out and deflected a shot that unfortunately found itself sitting in front of the goal. The Waverly defense wasn’t able to clear the ball away, before Wheelersburg's Aaron Jolly put it in the back of the net with 32:55 to go. Jolly would get another opportunity with 9:44 to go when he converted off a Waverly misplayed ball. Down at half 2-0, Waverly was determined to get back into it.
With Waverly struggling to find the net on some good opportunities, Wheelersburg Keeper Eric Green had some really good stops for the Pirates to keep the Tigers from scoring.
With Wheelersburg still pushing on, Jolly would complete the hat trick with his third goal at the 12:20 mark. Burg’s Chris Shiepis would score with 8:16 left to go. Waverly wouldn’t be shut out, when Race Brown would dribble the ball through the Wheelersburg team. With persistence and determination, he fought off every defender and the goal keeper to get the ball to go in for the Tigers with 4:23 left to play, making the score 4-1.
