High school girls basketball tipped off in Pike County Saturday afternoon at Western High School.
The Piketon Lady Redstreaks visited Western and came away with their first victory of the year. Then on Monday night Eastern and Waverly both began Southern Ohio Conference Division II action and had close losses.
The following sections include information on each of those games.
Nov. 21 — Piketon @ Western
With their height working to their advantage, Piketon sophomore post players Hayleigh Risner and Natalie Cooper combined to score 21 points in the Lady Redstreaks’ 36-19 victory at Western Saturday afternoon.
Piketon spread the scoring between four players in the opening quarter with Risner producing five of the 12 points. Bailey Vulgamore converted a three-point play, while Cooper and Savannah McNelly each had two points. For Western, Kenzi Ferneau and Alyssa Marhoover each produced a basket. Piketon led 12-4.
In the second quarter, Cooper added a pair of buckets, while Risner had another for the Lady Redstreaks. For Western, Chloe Beekman and Taylor Grooms each had a basket. At the break, Piketon remained ahead 18-8.
Coming out of halftime, Risner led the Piketon effort in the third quarter, adding a pair of free throws and a basket. Jazz Lamerson also had two free throws, and Cooper provided a bucket. The Lady Indians responded with their highest quarter output as Alicia Francis scored five of the seven points. Ferneau provided the other bucket. Heading into the final quarter, Piketon was ahead 26-15.
In the final frame, the Lady Redstreaks had one basket each from McNelly, Vulgamore, Lamerson, Cooper and Kennedy Jenkins to total 10 points. For Western, Beekman produced a three-pointer, while Marhoover had a foul shot.
Beekman and Francis each finished with five points to lead Western. Piketon was led by Risner with 11 points and Cooper with 10 points.
The Redstreaks (1-0) have a long layoff before they play again, as they will travel to Southeastern High School to take on the Lady Panthers on Dec. 3 to open Scioto Valley Conference play. Then it will be back home Saturday to battle Whiteoak in the Piketon Classic. The Lady Indians were set to travel to Paint Valley Tuesday evening to take on the Lady Bearcats. They will begin Southern Ohio Conference Division I action on Nov. 30 at Symmes Valley.
Nov. 23 — Eastern vs. Minford
With a new head coach guiding them, the Eastern Lady Eagles opened the 2020-2021 basketball season Monday evening with their Southern Ohio Conference Division II tip-off versus Minford.
The Lady Eagles kept the game close throughout the first half, pushing up to a 29-25 advantage early in the third quarter. But the Lady Falcons began a run that ultimately put them in the driver’s seat for a 51-38 win.
Rick Bowman, who is in his second year working at Eastern as the Special Education Coordinator at the high school, took the head coaching position late in the summer months when former coach Travis Hale vacated the position.
“It was fairly late. I had three open gyms just to get to know them, because it was volleyball season and I didn’t want to interfere. We’ve only had about 10 practices together since the volleyball team went to the district tournament and Abby went to regional cross country,” said Bowman, who said he has been coaching basketball for more than 25 years in the area. He is being assisted by his son, Cortland Bowman, an intervention teacher at Eastern, and Rhyanna (Day) Knauff, EHS grad and high school math teacher.
“The girls worked so hard tonight. We’re not very deep. Our girls left it on the floor there. We were up 29-25 and Minford went on a run. It was like we couldn’t get anything going to stop it, and we couldn’t match it offensively. We went dry. We couldn’t get good shots. What we did get, we couldn’t hit them in the second half.”
The two teams traded leads in the first five minutes of play. A steal and assist from Eastern freshman Megan Nickell to set up Abby Cochenour started the scoring for Eastern. The Lady Eagles had leads of 5-2 and 7-6 in that first quarter before Minford put together a brief 6-0 burst. Eastern’s Kelsey Poorman broke the drought during a string of turnovers late in the quarter. Minford was ahead 12-9 going into the second.
With Minford’s Livi Shonkwiler piling up six steals in the opening half, the Lady Falcons opened the second quarter on a 6-2 run to go up 18-11. Then Abby Cochenour started to heat up, capitalizing on Minford turnovers to produce an 8-0 burst of her own, giving the Lady Eagles the lead 19-18 with 3:25 left in the half. The Lady Falcons responded with five unanswered points, using pressure to create a pair of Eastern turnovers, to go up 23-19. The Lady Eagles fought back again with White getting a post bucket and Cochenour finishing with a pair of foul shots to tie it at 23-23.
After Ally Coriell scored the first bucket of the second half for Minford, Abby Cochenour had back-to-back three-pointers to give Eastern a 29-25 lead. But then Shonkwiller took over again, scoring the first nine points of a 12-0 run to push the Lady Falcons ahead 37-29. Abby Cochenour had the final bucket of the quarter to cut the lead to six, 37-31.
Starting the fourth quarter, Addison Cochenour scored on a putback basket to get the Lady Eagles within four, 37-33, for the final time. The Lady Falcons took off again, producing another 9-0 run to go up 46-33. Finishing the scoring for EHS, White had a pair of buckets in the final minutes, while Nickell added a free throw in the 51-38 loss.
“We didn’t handle the ball well. We turned it over too many times. They (Minford) put a little pressure on us. That hurt us. We are still fairly young at the guard position,” said Bowman. “I’m not making excuses. Minford deserved to win tonight. I think our young kids are going to get better. We have a good scorer on our team (Abby Cochenour), and I think we have to be able to support her. We need to get some more offensive production from other people. I’m proud. They worked hard and didn’t give up until the final buzzer.”
Senior post player Andee Lester, the second leading scorer from last year, is currently out of the lineup with a thumb injury from volleyball, but Bowman hopes that she will be able to return to the team in late December.
Abby Cochenour finished with 25 points to lead Eastern, while Skylar White had nine points and eight rebounds. Addison Cochenour had a team-high 20 rebounds.
For Minford, Livi Shonkwiler finished with 25 points, followed by Sydney Mougey with 16 points.
The Eastern Lady Eagles will be back in action Monday, Nov. 30 at Northwest High School.
Nov. 23 — Waverly @ West
Despite having three players achieve double figures in their opener, the Waverly Lady Tigers suffered a 51-44 loss at Portsmouth West Monday evening.
Sophomore Kelli Stewart led the way for the Lady Tigers with 15 points, six rebounds, and three steals. Senior Zoiee Smith added 11 points, five steals and four assists. Senior Michaela Rhoads provided 10 points and two rebounds.
Waverly was in good shape in the first half, leading 11-4 after one quarter and 21-18 at the break. But then a third-quarter lull hurt the Lady Tigers, as the hosting Lady Senators outscored them 17-5 with Emma Sayre having seven of the 17. At that point, Waverly was behind 35-26.
The comeback bid by the Lady Tigers in the fourth quarter was led by Stewart, who scored 12 of her 15 during that final stretch. However, Sayre was scoring on the other end, producing 11 points, including a 6-of-6 performance on the line. For the final frame, West went 9-for-12 on the foul line to seal the 51-44 win.
Additional statistics for the Lady Tigers included Paige Carter with seven rebounds and two assists, Carli Knight with four steals and three assists, and Sarah Thompson with three rebounds. They scored two points each.
The Lady Tigers will head to South Webster on Monday, Nov. 30 to continue SOC II play.
