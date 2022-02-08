SMITHVILLE — The Waverly Tigers have tested themselves against some talented basketball teams this season.
On Sunday afternoon, they faced what may have been their largest test thus far when they squared off with Colonel Crawford on the Smithville High School floor in a showcase matchup.
It was a long trip for the Tigers, covering more than 160-miles one way, to clash with the top-ranked Division III team in the state of Ohio. North Robinson Colonel Crawford (18-0) was the unanimous number one team in the most recent Associated Press poll, while the Tigers (15-4) held the eighth place ranking in the Division II.
Colonel Crawford stayed unbeaten and continued its regular season winning streak by defeating the Tigers 44-23 in a defensive battle. The Tigers had plenty of shots, but they could get very few of those shots to fall against the Eagles.
Waverly senior Trey Robertson had Waverly’s only bucket of the first quarter, a two-point shot, and it ended up being the only points the Tigers could score for the entire half as Colonel Crawford slowed the game down. The Eagles led 7-2 at the end of the opening quarter and 16-2 at the half.
Will Futhey was able to break into the scoring column for the Tigers in the third quarter, generating all seven of his team’s points with two buckets and three-pointer. Colonel Crawford countered with 12 points to open a 28-9 lead going to the final quarter.
Waverly’s best quarter was the last, as Robertson was finally able to find some lanes and draw a couple of fouls to produce one bucket and a 4-for-4 performance from the line. Will Futhey and Penn Morrison each hit a three-pointer, while Mark Stulley added a bucket. But the Eagles finished their 44-23 victory by connecting on 7-of-8 free throws in the final eight minutes along with nine additional points from the field.
Will Futhey finished with 10 points to lead the Tigers, followed by Trey Robertson with eight.
The Eagles had two players score 10 points — Mason Studer and Carter Valentine — who led their attack.
Aiming to close out their Southern Ohio Conference Division II title run, Waverly traveled to Oak Hill Tuesday night and then will be back home Friday night for a clash with the state-ranked Valley Indians, who found themselves in eighth in the latest Division IV poll.
WHS — 2 0 7 14 — 23
CCHS — 7 9 12 16 — 44
COLONEL CRAWFORD (44) — Mason Studer 4 0 2-2 10, Derek Horsley 0 1 4-4 7, Blaxton Baker 1 0 1-2 3, Nolan McKibben 0 2 0-0 6, Carter Valentine 3 1 1-2 10, Jacob Maddy 1 0 0-0 2, Carson Feichtner 3 0 0-0 6, Trevor Vogt 0 0 0-0 0, Ryan McMichael 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 12 4 8-10 44.
WAVERLY (23) — Mark Stulley 1 0 0-0 2, Trey Robertson 2 0 4-4 8, Penn Morrison 0 1 0-0 3, Will Futhey 2 2 0-0 10, Wade Futhey 0 0 0-0 0, Hudson Kelly 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 5 3 4-4 23.
