The Piketon Redstreaks moved to 5-0 on the season with a 58-31 road victory over Unioto on Friday.

After the Tanks took a 10-8 lead the first quarter, the Redstreaks didn’t look back seeing their lead grow to as much as 35 points. Levi Gullion and Jayden Thacker played big roles in the route, contributing multiple touchdowns on the ground.

Piketon returns home next week to face Paint Valley.

An expanded story with details and statistics will be available online later at newswatchman.com/sports and in Wednesday’s print edition of the Pike County News Watchman.

