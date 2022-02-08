Trailing by as many as 12 points with four minutes left in the game, the Piketon Lady Redstreaks used a 14-5 run to mount a ferocious comeback. However the Redstreaks comeback effort came up just short, falling 45-42 to the visiting Westfall Lady Mustangs in Monday night’s varsity basketball game.
“Westfall did what a lot of teams have done to us this year: pack it into a 2-3 zone and force us out of the post, because we do get a lot of points in the post,” said Piketon head coach Jason Taylor.
“We didn’t match their intensity early on and in the fourth quarter. We pressured them a little bit and came back, but unfortunately just not enough.”
It was a defensive battle to start out the game, as it would be tied 2-2 with 5:21 to go in the opening quarter. Savannah McNelly then connected on a triple to spark a 5-0 run as the Redstreaks went up 7-2 midway through the quarter. Westfall cut the lead 9-8 before Piketon would go up 12-11 after the first quarter.
Natalie Cooper scored on the first possession of the second quarter to put the Redstreaks up 14-11. That lead would remain until the 5:10 mark of the quarter. Cooper then scored four more points to put the Redstreaks up 18-13 with 3:11 to go in the half. Westfall’s Gabby Patete then converted an old-fashioned three point play and connected on a triple to put the Mustangs up 19-13 with just under a minute to play. Jazz Lamerson then scored off an assist from McNelly with time running down in the half as the Redstreaks went back up 20-19 at the break.
“Our intensity to start the game tonight was very low, and that’s on me with school and everything else going on. That’s still on me. We came in for a walk through this morning, and I thought their energy was good, but we need to make sure to get them more ready as far as attitude and hustle,” Taylor mentioned.
Just like the start of the game the third quarter began back and forth as the score would be tied 22-22. The Mustangs then used a 5-1 run to take a 27-23 lead with 1:37 to go in the third. Westfall then went up 30-23 before Kennedy Jenkins connected on a triple cutting the lead to 30-26 heading to the final quarter.
Westfall began the fourth on a 10-2 run going up 40-28. Piketon then started to make their comeback. Ali Taylor connected on a triple to cut the lead 40-31 with 3:52 left to go in the game. The Mustangs then went up 43-31 before the Redstreaks used a 5-0 run to cut the lead to 43-36 with 2:24 left to play. Addie Johnson would hit a trifecta with 1:36 left to play cutting the lead to 43-39.
Twenty-nine seconds later, Piketon cut the lead to a possession, 43-40, as Ali Taylor hit a free throw with 1:07 left to play in the game. Lamerson then scored with 16.0 left in the game to cut the lead to 43-42. Westfall’s Paige Weiss then pushed the lead to 45-42 after converting on a pair of free throws with 16.0 left.
After the Mustangs would get the ball back with 3.3 seconds left the Redstreaks would steal the ensuing inbounds pass and get a shot off as time expired, but it would rim out, as the comeback attempt came up just short.
“I told them in the locker room, ‘You executed the play I set up and got a good look and then got a turnover and another good look. Kudos to the young lady from Westfall who ended up making two free throws with 13 seconds left only up a point. That’s pretty impressive as a freshman.”
Statistically leading the Redstreaks was Lamerson with 15 points, four rebounds and four assists. Cooper finished with nine points and 12 rebounds. Savannah McNelly was 2-for-2 behind the arc and scored six points. Jenkins scored 5 points along with two steals. Taylor and Johnson rounded out the scoring with four and three points each. Westfall was led by Gabby Patete and Paige Weiss, who both scored 15.
Piketon was 14-of-43 from the field connecting in five triples. Westfall was 15-of-39 and connected on seven triples. Piketon was 9-of-15 from the line, while Westfall was 8-of-10. Piketon outrebounded the Mustangs 24-22. Piketon forced 13 turnovers, while commiting 12.
Up next the Redstreaks will travel to Ironton to face off against Rock Hill in a Division III sectional semifinal. That game will tip off at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.