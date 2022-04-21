After getting off to a solid start in the 2022 varsity baseball season, the Piketon Redstreaks have hit a rough patch.
The Redstreaks have suffered a pair of one-run defeats in recent action. Those came in a sequence of six straight losses, five of which were in Scioto Valley Conference play.
“We’re just not playing good baseball. Whenever you play SVC baseball, you have to be on your game,” said Piketon coach Jonathan Teeters. “When you continue to give teams five or six outs an inning, that’s what’s going to happen.”
In Tuesday night’s road game at Paint Valley, the Redstreaks suffered a 1-0 walkoff loss to the hosting Bearcats in eight innings. Paint Valley strung three hits together in the bottom of the eighth to get the victory.
Piketon’s starting pitcher, Chase Carson, had only allowed two hits up to that point. Carson was charged with the loss, going 7.2 innings. He gave up just one run on five hits, while striking out three, walking one and hitting one. He helped his own cause by going 1-for-4 from the plate.
Tra Swayne led the Streaks from the plate by going 2-4. Roger Woodruff and Garrett Legg both went 1-3.
Wednesday night’s road game at Zane Trace was a very rough 14-0 loss. Piketon committed four errors in the loss, leading to four unearned runs by the Pioneers.
From the plate, Malik Diack was 1-1, while Tra Swayne and Chase Carson each went 1-2.
On Thursday night, the Redstreaks squared off with Oak Hill for a non-league clash, suffering a 6-2 defeat.
A pair of walks issued by Piketon began the game. Then Oak Hill pitcher Rylan Sams made the Redstreaks pay while giving his team a cushion, connecting with the first pitch he saw and depositing it over the left field fence for a three-run homer. The Piketon defense was able to get out of the inning without any more damage, but the Redstreaks couldn’t break through against Sams until late in the game.
Piketon’s only base runners in the first four innings came by drawing walks. Malik Diack came up with a two-out walk to become the first Piketon base runner in the bottom of the second. Carter Williams drew a leadoff walk to lead off the bottom of the third inning and stole second, but he was left there after Sams came back with two strikeouts and a flyout. Roger Woodruff drew a leadoff walk in the bottom of the fourth inning, but a strikeout and a 6-4-3 double play followed.
Christian Horn finally had Piketon’s first hit in the bottom of the fifth inning. But it came between Redstreak strikeouts. Then a flyout ended the inning once again. By that point, the Oaks had pushed their lead to 6-0 after scoring three more runs in the top of fourth inning.
Finally the Redstreaks cracked the scoreboard in the sixth inning with the top of the lineup at the plate. Johnny Burton led off with a single to left field, and Tra Swayne followed with a line drive hit to center field that created an error, allowing Burton to sprint home and score, 6-1. Swayne went to second on the same error and then took third on a passed ball. But he was stranded there.
Piketon’s final chance came in the bottom of the seventh when Malik Diack drew a leadoff walk. After two straight flyouts by Piketon batters, Levi Gullion and Burton followed with back-to-back hits to fill the bases. Garrett Moore entered as a pinch runner for Diack at third and managed to score on a passed ball, making it 6-2. But a strikeout brought the game to a close.
For Oak Hill, Sams finished the complete game win, giving up two runs, both unearned on five hits, while striking out 12 batters and walking four. From the plate, he finished 2-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs. Nate Clutters was 3-4 and Andy Meldick was 1-3 with a run and two RBIs.
“Credit to Rylan Sams of Oak Hill. He’s one of the better arms in the area,” said Teeters. “Jason Wright does a good job with Oak Hill baseball. Sams threw the ball really well. He’s a competitor, pounded the zone and threw a lot of strikes.”
For Piketon, Diack started on the mound, giving up six runs on four hits, while striking out five, walking six and hitting one batter in 3.2 innings. Diack was able to strike out the side in the second inning. Alex Jenkins pitched the final 3.1 innings, giving up just two hits, while striking out four and walking two. Jenkins struck out three batters in the sixth inning.
From the plate, Johnny Burton finished 2-for-4 with a run. Swayne, Horn and Gullion each added a hit.
“Once we find a way to piece it all together, we are a team that can beat a lot of people through our pitching,” said Teeters. “With the free passes, errors and lack of discipline at the plate, it is not pretty right now, but it could always be worse.”
Getting back into SVC play, the Redstreaks were set to travel to Southeastern Friday night. They will head to Unioto Monday evening.
