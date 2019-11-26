Date;Location/Opponent;Time

11/29;@ Valley;6:00

11/30;Piketon Classic vs. Whiteoak;TBD

12/3;West Union;4:45

12/6;@ Portsmouth;6:00

12/11;National Showcase @ SSU vs. Gallia;7:30

12/13;@ Westfall;4:45

12/14;Unioto;4:45

12/20;@ Southeastern;4:45

12/21;Adena;4:45

12/27;@ Waverly Holiday Classic vs. Waverly;7:40

12/28;@ Waverly Holiday Classic;TBD

1/3;@ Zane Trace;4:45

1/4;Paint Valley;6:00

1/10;@ Huntington;4:45

1/17;Westfall;4:45

1/18;@ Adena;4:45

1/24;@ Unioto;4:45

1/31;Southeastern;4:45

2/1;Zane Trace;4:45

2/7;@ Paint Valley;6:00

2/11;@ McClain;4:45

2/14;Huntington;4:45

