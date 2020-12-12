For one half of play Saturday night, the Piketon Redstreaks and the Unioto Shermans were neck-and-neck.
But the second half was an offensive struggle for the Streaks, who ultimately lost the Scioto Valley Conference road battle 53-35.
Piketon fought to a 16-13 lead after the opening quarter of play, and remained in front 28-27 at the break. Seniors Chris Chandler and Brody Fuller were a big part of that. Chandler scored seven in the opening quarter and six more in the second for 13 of the 28. Fuller connected on a three-pointer in the opening quarter and two more in the second. Other scoring contributions included a triple from Sawyer Pendleton, a bucket from Levi Gullion and a free throw from Tra Swayne.
But in the second half, Piketon could only manage seven points total with five in the third quarter on a triple from Fuller and a basket from Swayne. Fuller provided the lone basket in the fourth quarter as the Streaks fell 53-35. Chandler, according to svcsportszone.com, missed most of the second half with an injury.
Fuller led Piketon with 14 points, followed by Chandler with 13 points. Unioto had three players in double figures, including Isaac Little (16), Evan Park (14) and Cameron DeBord (11).
PHS - 16 12 5 2 - 35
UHS - 13 14 16 10 - 53
PIKETON (35) — Levi Gullion 1 0 0-0 2, Shane Leedy 0 0 0-0 0, Brody Fuller 1 4 0-0 14, Tra Swayne 1 0 1-2 3, Sawyer Pendleton 0 1 0-0 3, Kydan Potts 0 0 0-0 0, Chris Chandler 4 0 5-7 13, TOTALS 7 5 6-9 35.
UNIOTO (53) — Cameron Debord 4 1 0-0 11, Gunner Greenwalt 0 1 0-0 3, Carson Debord 0 0 0-0 0, DeSean Branson 0 0 0-0 0, Isaac Little 6 0 4-4 16, Tayvion Galloway 4 0 0-0 8, Evan Park 5 1 0-0 13, Carter Markko 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 20 3 4-4 53.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.