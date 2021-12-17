The Piketon Lady Redstreaks got back into the win column Thursday night, snapping a five-game losing skid as they defeated the visiting Zane Trace Lady Pioneers. Natalie Cooper and Jazzlyn Lamerson combined for 29 points and 10 steals, as the Redstreaks earned a 46-31 Scioto Valley Conference Victory.
“Fairfield (gave Piketon a 54-32 loss on Dec. 4) played Eastern Brown tonight, who were both undefeated; Adena and Unioto played each other, who were both undefeated (Piketon lost to both); and Eastern Pike (beat Piketon twice) for some reason, they have our number, so it felt really good to get back on the winning side,” said Piketon head coach Jason Taylor.
The Pioneers took a quick 5-0 lead to start the game. Natalie Cooper then cut the Zane Trace lead to 7-6 after she connected on a pair of free throws with 4:38 to go in the first quarter. After the Redstreaks took an 11-9 lead, Jazzlyn Lamerson then made it 13-9 as she collected an offensive rebound and scored as time expired in the first quarter.
The Redstreaks’ defense didn’t allow a made field goal and held the Pioneers to four points in the second quarter as they took a 22-13 lead to the half.
“Defense, rebounding, and taking care of the basketball — that’s our three philosophies. Our offense took a couple minutes to get to the realization that sometimes it’s easier to run without the basketball and cut and get good looks. (With) Free throws, we didn’t do that real well tonight, as we were right at the 50 percent mark, and once that improves we’re going to be good,” said Taylor.
Zane Trace started the third quarter on a 7-3 run, cutting the Piketon lead to 25-18 with 4:33 left. After the Pioneers cut the lead to 25-20, the Redstreaks then scored five straight points to take a 30-20 lead. Kyrsten O’Neil then hit a triple for the Pioneers, as they cut the lead to single digits once again 30-23. Lamerson then scored the next four points off assists by Cooper to put the Redstreaks up 34-23 at the end of the third quarter.
“Natalie Cooper found herself everywhere on offense and defense, and I’m going to guess she had six or seven assists from the high post, and Jazz does Jazz,” said Taylor. “She (Jazz) plays hard, she’s an athlete, she tries to get the offense going, and when she does it’s fun to watch.”
Piketon took a 40-25 lead with 5:35 left to play in the game after a steal and bucket by Lamerson. The Redstreaks then held a 44-27 lead at the 1:45 mark before going on to win 46-31.
Statistically, Lamerson led the Redstreaks with 19 points and five steals, while Cooper finished with 10 points, 8 rebounds and 5 steals. Kennedy Jenkins scored 8 points along with 7 rebounds. Savannah McNelly scored five points and collected 3 rebounds, while Addison Johnson finished with 3 points and a pair of assists.
Zane Trace was led by Brooklyn Wade, Kyrsten O’Neil, and Alara Crow who all scored 6 points.
Piketon was 15-of-39 from the field while Zane Trace was 11-of-37. The Redstreaks were 16-of-31 from the line, while the Pioneers were 6-for-6. Piketon won the rebounding battle 24-23 and the turnover battle 22-14.
The Redstreaks will get back into action on Saturday as they host West Union before traveling to McClain on Wednesday.
“You just want to make sure the girls understand the philosophy and to buy into it,” said Taylor. “It’s a cultural thing and we want our kids to understand it’s defense first, rebounding, and taking care of the ball and everything else will take care of itself.”
PHS — 13 9 12 12 — 46
ZTHS — 9 4 10 8 — 31
PIKETON (46) — Kennedy Jenkins 2 0 4-8 8, Savannah McNelly 0 0 6-8 6, Addison Johnson 1 0 1-2 3, Jazzlyn Lamerson 8 0 3-11 19, Natalie Cooper 4 0 2-2 10, Ali Taylor 0 0 0-0 0, Abrial Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, Izzy Dean 0 0 0-0 0, Grace Hauck 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 15 16-31 46.
ZANE TRACE (31) — Gretchen Roberts 1 0 0-0 2, Brooklyn Wade 2 0 2-2 6, Emily Allen 1 0 0-0 2, Avery Johnson 0 0 0-0 0, Madison McDonald 0 0 0-0 0, Avara Crow 2 0 2-2 6, Kinley May 1 1 0-0 5, Kendra Detillion 0 0 2-2 2, Kyrsten O’Neil 0 2 0-0 6, Braylee Burkitt 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 8 3 6-6 31.
