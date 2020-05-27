RIO GRANDE, Ohio - The University of Rio Grande has announced the cancellation of its entire 2020 summer camp schedule due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The cancellations include all athletic camps, as well as all sessions of band camps.

The school has also announced its schedule for summer courses.

Term No. 1, which will be online only, is set for June 1-July 3.

Term No. 2, which will see the return on face-to-face instruction, will take place July 6-Aug. 7.

School officials have also announced that the start date of the 2020-21 Fall Term has been moved back one week to Monday, Aug. 31.

For more information, visit www.rio.edu.

