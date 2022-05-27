CHILLICOTHE — Throwing in the rain between torrential storms, Piketon junior Alan Austin became Pike County’s first state track and field qualifier Thursday evening.
Austin, who came into the Division II Region 7 meet following league and district championships in the discus, ended his night as regional runner-up with a season-low throw of 159-feet, 7-inches.
The weather was a factor, as Austin was in the first flight of throwers who dealt with a torrential downpour. He was able to qualify for the finals, which was suspended partway through the competition when another storm moved into the area. After a delay, the finals were completed.
Austin and the other throwers had just enough time to receive medals and stand on the podium before the heaviest storm of the night began, which caused officials to suspend the meet for the night. All of Thursday’s scheduled events that were not completed due to the weather will be contested on Saturday, May 28 at Chillicothe High School. The events that were already scheduled for Saturday will be contested that day as well. Field events begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by running events at noon.
In Thursday’s competition, the regional discus title was won by Bellaire senior Colt Sechrest, who had a best throw of 176-7. The top four athletes from the discus finals advance to the state meet next week. Joining Austin and Sechrest as state qualifiers from Region 7 were third-place competitor Johnny Sabinski of Union Local (157-0) and fourth-place competitor Nalin Robinson of Zane Trace (156-1).
“Going to state was definitely the goal. I’m not very happy with what I threw,” said Austin. “I threw 159, and it is probably the worst that I have thrown all year. Hopefully that’s a sign that I’m going to do the best I can at state and hopefully throw 185. The guy (Sechrest) who threw 176 had no rain. He had a consistent 170, so he should win. If he’s throwing a consistent 170, all to him. I think his best is 189.”
Austin said he hadn’t thrown more than 180 feet since Waverly’s Raidiger Invitational on April 12. In that meet, he threw 180-4, surpassing the meet record of 170-2, set by Waverly grad Dylan Dyke in 2013.
His throw in the Scioto Valley Conference meet on May 13 was 165-8 for the league discus championship. Last week, Austin followed up with a throw of 174-4, winning the Division II district championship at Washington Court House by more than 10 feet. Zane Trace junior Nalin Robinson was the runner-up at 164-3.
“It is crazy. I’m surprised I made it to state. I haven’t been there since my eighth grade year,” said Austin. “I missed it by one place (qualifying for the finals) last year. I was very close to making the finals, but I didn’t quite make it. But I made it (to finals and state) this year.”
When asked how much being so close in 2021 motivated Austin, he said, “I think it shows for itself. I was really disappointed last year. I’m not very happy with how I did at the regionals this year. I’m 11-1 now. This was my first time losing, or getting second, in a discus competition all season. I just have to work hard now for the state meet.”
Between now and the state meet, Austin plans to continue doing what has gotten him to this point, including mental preparation and focus on every step he takes in his spin to launch the discus.
“Throwing events aren’t physically hard. They are more mentally hard. You can be a runner who is talented and naturally fast. But you can’t be naturally talented at discus without needing to learn the steps and all that,” said Austin.
“If you stand and throw, you could probably get to 150 if you are a crazy good athlete. To reach 180, you have to learn everything. The guy who won (Sechrest) has been training for I don’t know how long, and he is going D1 for football (to play college football at an NCAA Division I school).”
For Austin, taking a chance and giving the discus a try has led him down this path.
“In my eighth grade year, I didn’t even have a throwing coach. My mom was like, ‘Just try.’ I was like, ‘All right.’ So I tried it, and here I am going to state for the second time. This is going to be fun and great,” said Austin.
“I’ve got to be happy with going to state. And I have next year ahead of me. Hopefully maybe I can go for a state record. It has been a little while since I broke the school record (April 12 at the Raidiger Invitational), so it would be nice to break it again.”
The state track and field meet will be held at Ohio State University on June 3 and 4. Austin will throw in the Division II boys discus competition on Saturday, June 4 at 9:30 a.m.
