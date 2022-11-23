A trio of seniors will be looking to lead the Waverly Lady Tigers into another successful season.
One year ago, the team finished 15-6 overall and 9-4 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play, winning a sectional title before giving eighth-ranked Fairfield Union a battle in the district semifinal round, falling 66-58 to end the season.
Waverly’s senior class includes Morgan Crabtree, Kelli Stewart and Bailey Vulgamore. Stewart was Special Mention All-Ohio last season, while Vulgamore achieved Honorable Mention.
“Our three seniors will be the core of our team this year. They are outstanding leaders and players that play as hard as anyone I have ever coached. Each of them are unique players and they complement each other extremely well,” Waverly coach John Bonifield said.
“Kelli and Bailey are All-Ohioans that can score at will. They can score in the paint by attacking the basket and they can knock down three point shots. Kelli is also a tremendous rebounder and can defend taller players with her athleticism. Bailey can play any position on the floor and has excellent court vision. She has a high basketball IQ and is able to dissect defenses.”
Crabtree’s strength is on the defensive side of the ball with her speed and athleticism.
“Morgan is an ultra competitor that will do anything the team needs. She is extremely smart and knows every position on offense,” Bonifield said. “Morgan will be our go-to defender and will be guarding the opposition’s best player on most nights. She is a sponge that is always listening and wanting to learn.”
Sophomores Caris Risner and Aerian Tackett return to the varsity roster after logging some minutes as freshmen one year ago, providing quickness and scoring abilities as guards.
“They will likely start and both saw playing time last year. We like how both can defend and are able to get to the basket on drives,” Bonifield said.
“Shelby Blanton (junior) will give us depth at a variety of positions. She knows all of our sets and has an understanding of what we are trying to do on offense and defense. Savannah South is another sophomore that can give us minutes at the forward position. She has a good understanding of our system but needs to become more aggressive.”
The varsity roster will be completed by two freshmen: guard/forward Paige O’Bryant and guard Sadie Royster.
“These two will have to adjust to the speed and physicality of the varsity game. Paige is an athletic player that can guard just about anybody on the floor. She is lengthy, versatile, and quick,” Bonifield said. “Sadie is a guard that can handle the basketball and has the ability to knock down shots. She is coming off a knee injury and wasn’t able to play this summer.”
The coaching staff knows it will take a little time for the team to mesh with the influx of youth.
“The quicker the underclassmen learn and adapt to the pace of a varsity game, the better we will be. Some of them are learning a new system and it’s taking time for them to grasp our concepts,” Bonifield said. “I believe we will continue to get better and better as the season progresses.”
