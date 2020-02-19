It wasn't without some challenges, but the Waverly Tigers moved one game closer to returning to the Convo for a fourth straight year after knocking off Gallia Academy 59-49 Tuesday evening.
That Division II sectional semifinal basketball matchup was played at Southeastern High School, following Unioto's 45-38 win over Hillsboro in the first game of the night. Those results set it up for the Tigers to face the Unioto Shermans in a sectional final battle Saturday night, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m. with the winner of that game heading to Ohio University's Convocation Center one week later on Feb. 29 at 7 p.m.
The first two quarters of Tuesday night's battle with Gallia Academy were tightly contested as a physical Blue Devil squad did everything it could to try and keep Waverly's Trey Robertson contained.
"They were really physical off the ball with Trey. He had a hard time coming off screens. I felt like he got grabbed and held quite a bit and we weren't getting the benefit of those," said Waverly coach Travis Robertson. "It is tournament time. It is going to be physical, and they aren't going to blow the whistle as much. We need to make sure we fight through that stuff."
Fight they did, although it wasn't easy for the Tigers to do so. As a team that likes to shoot the three-point shot, the Tigers took just four in the game — one in each quarter — and didn't hit any of them. However, the second quarter attempt by Robertson resulted in a trip to the foul line. Gallia Academy was 5-of-15 from long range, hitting three of those in the final quarter while fighting to keep the game close.
Containing Trey Robertson has been a focus of most defenses throughout the course of the year, but for whatever reason, the Blue Devils were more successful than some.
"We've seen box-and-one all year on Trey," said Coach Robertson. "It really hasn't phased us that much all season. For whatever reason we struggled a little more with it tonight."
Early in the game, it was Waverly's post players who produced the offense as Zeke Brown and Tanner Smallwood provided the points to make it 6-6 midway through the first quarter.
Back-to-back turnovers by the Blue Devils led to fast break buckets by the Tigers. Mark Stulley had the opportunity to connect on the first swipe. Then Brown secured the next steal and went for a dunk, making the lead 10-6. Waverly continued to maintain a slight lead, holding a 14-13 edge going to the second quarter. Robertson and Smallwood each had a basket to finish the scoring for the Tigers.
"They are big and physical in the post. It worried me a little bit. If we let those guys stand in the paint and clog it up, it is going to be difficult for us to break them down off the dribble and finish at the rim. It will be hard for our post players to catch with their back to the basket and finish," said Robertson.
"I thought we did a good job of trying to speed the game up offensively. Also in the half court, we were able to create a little space for the bigs to be able to move and score."
Gallia Academy took the lead to open the second when 6-foot, 6-inch freshman Isaac Clary was able to complete a three-point play. For Waverly, Michael Goodman answered with a reverse layup underneath to tie the game at 16-16. The Blue Devils took two more leads in the quarter, 18-16 and 21-20. In between those, Robertson added points from the line for the Tigers, eventually making it a 21-21 tie. Will Futhey had the next free throw, getting into the scoring column for the first time. Then Brown made off with another steal, going for his second dunk of the game. Smallwood blocked a shot attempt by Clary, leading to a bucket for Futhey that made the lead 26-21. At the break, Waverly remained ahead by four, 27-23, with a Zeke Brown free throw capping the scoring.
Coming out of the break, the Tigers quickly turned a close game into a double digit lead with Futhey helping to generate offense with his activity. Futhey scored twice in between free throw opportunities by Robertson, leading to an 8-0 run that saw Waverly go up by 12, 35-23. The Blue Devils finally put their first basket of the quarter on the scoreboard before Futhey and Smallwood hit on back-to-back buckets in the paint, 39-25. But in a tournament game, a big lead never seems to be secure.
The Blue Devils began a comeback bid, going on a 10-4 run of their own to trim the lead back to single digits, 43-35. The Tigers had the final points of the quarter when Robertson was able to inbound the ball to Brown for an alley-oop bucket, making the score 45-35.
The Blue Devils continued to fight early in the fourth quarter. Waverly had a stretch of misses, going 0-for-6 from the field to start the frame, followed by a five-point burst from Gallia Academy. That combination saw the Blue Devils pull back within five points, 45-40. But they couldn't get any closer.
Led by Robertson, the Tigers responded with an 8-0 run to push the lead back up to 52-40. Gallia Academy hit from outside twice more, cutting Waverly's leads to nine and 10, 52-43 and 56-46. But the Tigers did more than enough to stay ahead with Mark Stulley scoring on a drive and adding three free throws. Brown delivered the final two free throws to make the score 59-49 and then followed with a blocked shot to close the victory.
Brown finished with 13 points and nine rebounds, plus a pair of steals and three asssists.
"I told Zeke welcome back. He had a few games where he didn't play real well," said Robertson, speaking of his junior forward who had been out of the lineup in early February with an illness. "Tonight he played really well for us."
Trey Robertson led the way with 16 points and seven assists, connecting on 12-of-15 free throw attempts. Will Futhey also scored 13 points and grabbed multiple rebounds. Smallwood had eight points and seven rebounds. Mark Stulley also had seven points. Goodman, the defensive stopper, scored once and handled the ball as needed.
"We got good scoring all over. Trey only had two field goals tonight. That's him being aggressive and trying to put pressure on that defense to keep him out of the paint. His effort tonight was great. He didn't shoot the ball extremely well and didn't take many shots tonight," said Robertson.
"Will Futhey's effort is unbelievable night in and night out. It is consistent. That kid will outwork you. The ball comes off on the left side and he's on the right side, Will will track it down. He will get his hands on the ball to keep it alive or snatch the rebound. Will has been that way all year. He is a double-double guy. For a sophomore to average 11 points and 11 rebounds at this point, that says a lot about his effort and skill. We are fortunate to have him. We appreciate his effort."
Unofficially for the game, the Tigers went 19-of-40 from two-point range. They had a strong night on the foul line, connecting on 21-of-28. Gallia Academy was 13-of-27 from two-point range and 8-of-13 from the line. Waverly had eight turnovers, while the Blue Devils suffered nine.
Logan Blouir led Gallia Academy with 18 points, followed by Cooper Davis with 11 points and Reece Thomas with eight points.
With the rest of the week ahead, the Tigers turned their focus to preparing for the Unioto Shermans on Saturday night at 7 p.m. with the right to go to the Convo belonging to the winner.
"I'm excited and looking forward to it. This is what we wanted. We wanted to be in this situation right now. Our kids are hungry. Unioto is a good team that is well coached. They are going to play about 10 deep, and we are about six deep right now," said Robertson.
"I told the guys it is a great feeling and experience. We want our seniors to experience cutting down the nets, walking out of the tunnel at the Convo and getting your name announced, and fighting a team for 32 minutes. We've been fortunate to do it the last three years, and I hope these seniors get the same experience."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.